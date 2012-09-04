StyleCaster
Share

10 Best Ikat Manicures on Pinterest For You to DIY

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Best Ikat Manicures on Pinterest For You to DIY

Michelle Nick
by
10 Best Ikat Manicures on Pinterest For You to DIY
10 Start slideshow

Ikat print is everywhere right now whether it’s on clothing, accessories or furnishing. This super cute pattern has entered the nail art world with a colorful bang. The tie dye like pattern lends itself perfectly to manicures with endless possibilities for color combinations and creativity. Although fall may be coming toward us in full-force, you can still have fun with prints by mixing and matching your fall color palettes with this fun pattern.

We’ve compiled our ten favorite Ikat manicures on Pinterest that are fun and interesting takes on this cute nail art trend. Try them yourself at home and make sure to send them in to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #nailcall and you could be featured on the site!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

The use of yellow makes for a vibrant take on the Ikat nail
trend. Photo via Pinterest

This pastel take on Ikat manicure uses black to accentuate
the pattern. Photo via Pinterest

The mix of blue and orange with white makes this Ikat manicure really pop. Photo via Pinterest

Experimenting with different hues on each nail gives a fresh
and vibrant look. Photo via Pinterest

Similar tones like reds and pinks give a more subtle Ikat
pattern. Photo via Pinterest

This chevron Ikat manicure would be perfect for getting in
the St. Patty’s day festive spirit. Photo via Pinterest

Alternating the base color between green and blue works
really well. Photo via Pinterest

 Painting one nail with a glitter polish is a great addition
to an Ikat manicure. 

Photo via Pinterest

Red, white and yellow is a classic combination that always
works. Photo via Pinterest

This pink based Ikat pattern is feminine and fun. Photo via Pinterest

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Luxury Cars You’d Never Know Were Hybrids

10 Luxury Cars You’d Never Know Were Hybrids
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share