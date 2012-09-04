10 Best Ikat Manicures on Pinterest For You to DIY

Ikat print is everywhere right now whether it’s on clothing, accessories or furnishing. This super cute pattern has entered the nail art world with a colorful bang. The tie dye like pattern lends itself perfectly to manicures with endless possibilities for color combinations and creativity. Although fall may be coming toward us in full-force, you can still have fun with prints by mixing and matching your fall color palettes with this fun pattern.

We’ve compiled our ten favorite Ikat manicures on Pinterest that are fun and interesting takes on this cute nail art trend. Try them yourself at home and make sure to send them in to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #nailcall and you could be featured on the site!