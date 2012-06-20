The 10 Hottest Makeup Colors of the Summer

Summer can be a great time to experiment with colors. At the same time, you want to keep your makeup light when you are going about your day, as the heat and humidity can weigh on your skin. When going out at night, you can play up your eyes or even keep the focal point of your look to your lips, with a bright lipstick. This way, you can play with colors without worrying that your face will melt off in the summer heat.

This year we have heard a lot about neons, which can be good for lips, nails, and eyes. Nude colors are easy to maintain and there is a shade out there for everyone. Turquoise is perfect for making your lids glimmer like the ocean water on a hot summer day. Even pastel colors, which were hot in the spring, can really pop against your tan summer skin while still looking soft on lighter skin.

Check out the hottest colors of the summer that are not only popular this season, but flatter all skin tones in the slideshow above, and let us know your favorites of the moment in the comments section below!