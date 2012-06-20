The 10 Hottest Makeup Colors of the Summer

Summer can be a great time to experiment with colors. At the same time, you want to keep your makeup light when you are going about your day, as the heat and humidity can weigh on your skin. When going out at night, you can play up your eyes or even keep the focal point of your look to your lips, with a bright lipstick. This way, you can play with colors without worrying that your face will melt off in the summer heat.
This year we have heard a lot about neons, which can be good for lips, nails, and eyes. Nude colors are easy to maintain and there is a shade out there for everyone. Turquoise is perfect for making your lids glimmer like the ocean water on a hot summer day. Even pastel colors, which were hot in the spring, can really pop against your tan summer skin while still looking soft on lighter skin.
Check out the hottest colors of the summer that are not only popular this season, but flatter all skin tones in the slideshow above, and let us know your favorites of the moment in the comments section below!
Nude
Nude can be a chic and low maintenance color for your nails. RGB teamed up with celebrity stylist Jenna Hipp to create a series of nail tints and foundations that can be combined or worn alone to perfectly match your skin tone. The Too Faced Natural eye palette is great for achieving the bare-eyed look that is seen on the runways. (Too Faced Natural Eye Palette, $36, Ulta.com; RGBxHIPP Nail Tints and Foundation, $16, RGB.com)
Gold
Gold lids have been all over the runways. You can try a slight gold shimmer, like Bare Mineral's True Gold, for a touch of metallic. If you are willing to try a brighter color, try Make Up For Ever's Metal Powder, which can be used as a shadow, or with a wet brush can be used as an eyeliner. (Bare Mineral's True Gold, $14 , Sephora.com; Make Up For Ever Metal Powder, $23 , Sephora.com)
Turquoise
This ocean hue is surprisingly versatile. To avoid looking like someone from the 80s, try creating a thin line on your lids with the turquoise eye pencil. (Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Flipside, $19, Sephora.com)
Coral
This shade is flattering for all skin tones. Coral is a perfect color for blush; it adds a touch of color to your sun-kissed cheeks. Try Benefit's CORALista; It has just the right amount of pink in it without looking like Barbie. Fresh's Sugar Lip Balm in Coral adds a sheer peachy coat and tons of moisture to your lips. (Available at Sephora.com)
Neon
Neon colors are perfect for the summer.Why not try these four gorgeous summer colors from Kate Spade? Use one at a time, or mix and match; either way you wear them, you nails are definitely going to grab attention. (Kate Spade Travel Nail Polish Set, $28, Katespade.com)
Lilac
Pastels have survived the spring and are carrying over into the summertime. This pale purple eye shadow surprisingly goes well with everything. Having lilac nails looks great on fair skin tones and also pops against tan skin tones. (Nars Single Eye Shadow in D. Gorgeous, $24, Sephora.com; Essie Lilacism, $8, Ulta.com)
Bronze
Another metallic that is hot this summer. To give your face an all over glow try Guerlain's Tan Enchancing bronzer. For your eye, the Too Faced Natural At Night Palette has all the colors you need to a bronze smokey eye. (Guerlain Terra Soleia Tan Enchancing Bronzer, $69, Sephora.com; Too Faced Natural At Night Palette, $36, Sephora.com)
Lemon
Believe it or not, yellow can be a good makeup color. This soft lemon color from Julep looks pretty on your fingers and toes. (Julep Nail Vernis in Blake, $14, Sephora.com)
Red
MAC Cosmetics has come out with "fashion sets" this summer in various colors. Russian Red is the perfect red color to match on your lips and nails. (MAC Cosmetics Fashion Set in Russian Red, $45,Maccosmetics.com)