These Are the 10 Hottest Celebrities, According to Men

Megan Segura
For some reason, AskMen.com feels the need to poll their illustrious user base to find out the answer to what is apparently a burning question: Who “impresses” you the most? (Read: Who are the hottest celebrities?) Then they collate those answers to create a “Crush List” of the 99 women they have the biggest crushes on—again, whatever that means.

In any event, if you’re curious, the answers are vastly different today than they were five years ago. Though Rihanna and Kim Kardashian withstood the test of time, they were the only ones—no sign of Scarlett JohanssonEmma Stone, or Sofía Vergara this year, though the latter made it to #1 back in the day. Click through to find out the women most beloved by AskMen.com readers—apparently “frenzied fans voted so many times they actually crashed the site” when voting first started, so … yeah. Bet you’ll never guess #1. (Seriously.)

#10: Rihanna

#9: Margot Robbie

#8: Kim Kardashian

#7: Taylor Swift

#6: Adele

#5: Holly Holm

#4: Priyanka Chopra

#3: Ashley Graham

#2: Beyoncé

#1: Daisy Ridley

