10 High Tech Beauty Products You Need Now

Bigger, better, faster, stronger…technology rules our present day, and what’s ‘hot’ now is just not tomorrow. Technology is constantly changing, and there is no exception to that statement, especially when it comes to beauty products. Forget the typical everyday hair dryers, wavers and wands – we’re talking tech-y, beauty-geeky, mind-blowing products that you most likely have never heard of but need not ignore.
Get familiar with some of the latest (and greatest) beauty technologies brands like Panasonic, Clarisonic, and Remington have to offer.
Find out which gadgets you need to add to your beauty collection.
The most compact skin cleansing system from Clarisonic, this daily facial brush cleanses skin 6x better than your hands, works with skin (not against it) and gently massages away impurities that are trapped way down deep within your pores.
Clarisonic MIA Sonic Skin Cleansing System, $119, Clarisonic.com
These plush, pre-moistened exfoliating discs not only cleanse your face, but the gentle microdermabrasion of the discs encourage cell renewal, remove dead cells, and provide a fresh new luminosity to skin. Key ingredients? Bromelain, lactic acid, and glucosamine, which eliminate dull, dry skin, naturally exfoliate (reducing fine lines and wrinkles) and increases the production of hyaluronic acid, which really means makes skin more "plumper" and more youthful.
Colbert MD Intensify Facial Discs, $58, ColbertMD.com
This revolutionary anti-aging skincare system has been said to make the years around your eyes disappear showing in just one week a reduction in wrinkles and fine lines. It also delivers 12x more anti-aging ingredients than any cream sold over the counter.
JeNu Active-Youth Skincare System, $249.00, Jenu.com
Let's talk luxurious pampering: This luxe, rich cream provides the utmost concentration, hydration and firming action ever achieved in a bottle! Need an immediate uplift in tone, texture and appearance, this is your go-to! The "caviar pearls" are highly concentrated with ingredients that instantly smooth and firm your skin, miraculously transforming it.
La Prarie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift, $500, LaPrarie.com
This tiny ionic steamer is one that utilizes nano technology, which means it penetrates into your skin for deep moisture retention. Sounds nice? The steam not only sounds nice, it feels nice too and works wonders, enhancing your collagen growth, closing pores, reducing wrinkles and balancing out your excessive facial oil.
Panasonic Facial Ionic Steamer, $140, Amazon.com
Say au revoir to pesky flyaway hairs and humidity-infused frizz with an ionic brush that smooths shines with just a few strokes.
Remington B8400 Ionic Hair Brush, $44, Ebay.com
How about that? A mirror that automatically lights up as your face approaches it, the 'tru-lux light system' stimulates natural sunlight, allowing you to see full color variation. See yourself in the best light possible with the cordless mirror that features a 5x magnification to ensure exceptional detail while still allowing you to see your entire face at once.
Simple Human Sensor Mirror, $200, SimpleHuman.com
A light technology that can make you appear younger? Your skin smoother and firmer? With red light technology, there is such a thing that exists. Natural, safe, and a relaxing way to trigger your body into producing more collagen, you will see smooth skin and reduced wrinkles, making your skin look more youthful.
Tanda Luxe Skin Rejuvination Photofacial Device, $195, Tanda.com
Get salon-quality in the convenience and ease of your own home with this electrical roll-on kit. The self-heating wax systems keeps wax at the perfect temperature, so you can roll on and wax off hair for an incredible smoothness that lasts up to a month! Roll-on, wax off, and voila...you're perfectly hair free (no messes, no pain)!
Veet Easy Wax Electrical Roll-On Kit, $30, Target.com
Why pay hundreds of dollars and waste your time with multiple visits to the dentist when there is technology out there that allows your teeth to get up to 5 shades lighter in just 5 days, in less than one week!? The brilliant personal teeth whitening device works so well because it combines heat and light in it's form-fitting design, unlike any other teeth whitening system on the market.
Glo Brilliant Personal Teeth Whitening Device, $199, Sephora.com