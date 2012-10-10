10 Heat Protectant Products to Fight Dry Hair

As excited as we are for fall and the chunky knit scarves it brings, the colder weather poses some serious issues for hair. Besides deciding whether to go darker for the season and choosing the perfect hat for day-old hair (which are entirely fun decisions), the problem of dry strands comes about. Cold air outside and dry, hot air inside both lead to less than luscious locks, so a change in beauty routine needs to happen. If you’re a heat styling junkie (we’re guilty), one very important product needs to be added to your routine: a heat protectant.
Depending on your hair type, you’ll want to choose to use a spray, cream or serum. If you’ve got curly hair and you’re aiming for sleek strands, Kiehl’s has a cream for that. Are you aiming to get rid of split ends? Nexxus’ spray can help your hair. Not so into your strands feeling like they’ve got a product in there? Oscar Blandi’s got you covered. Whatever your situation, we found a heat protectant to help you. Take a look through the slideshow above to find the perfect product for your hair type to keep your hair looking healthy in this colder weather.
Click through to see which products you should stock up on now!
Paul Mitchell's Heat Seal actually works with your heat styling tools to
help keep your style longer as it keeps your hair healthy. That's what
we call team work! (Paul Mitchell Heat Seal, $18.49, sleekhair.com)
If you've got unruly hair and you're aiming for straight strands, Kiehl's has an answer for you. This cream is a wonder product, working on frizzy, curly and every kind of hair in between for a seriously sleek end result. (Kiehl's Protective Heat Protective Silk Straightening Cream, $17, kiehls.com)
Tresemme's Thermal Heat Tamer spray gets your hair to stay in line without leaving it feeling dry and brittle. (Tresemme Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Spray, $3.99, target.com)
Do you use a CHI straightening iron? Whether the answer is yes or no, this protectant from CHI will help you battle brittle ends that can come about with a hair straightener. (CHI 44 Iron Guard, $14.09, drugstore.com)
Double duty alert! This heat protectant from Nexxus not only helps form a barrier of protection against styling, but it also helps to repair split ends. (Nexxus Heat Protexx Heat Protectant Spray, $12.59, drugstore.com)
Hydration is key with this spray from Wella. (Wella Thermal Image Heat Protection Spray, $12.80, amazon.com)
Fine-haired ladies, this one's for you. Pantene's Fine Hair Style Heat Protector is specially formulated for fine hair to keep it looking healthy and hydrated after styling. (Pantene Pro-V Fine Hair Style Heat Protector, $5.99, PG E-Store.com)
Aiming for straight hair? Try this product from Kerastraight, specifically aimed at straight styling. (Kerastraight Heat Protection Spray, $21, ulta.com)
Oscar Blandi is an office favorite on dry shampoo days, but we're equally as obsessed with this Dry Styling Heat Protect Spray because of its non-greasy feel. Plus, there's keratin in the formula, so hair comes out looking extra healthy. (Oscar Blandi Pronto Dry Styling Heat Protect Spray, $23, sephora.com)
An oldie but goodie! Frizz-Ease Heat Defeat is all you need to battle frizzy hair with some heat styling. (Frizz-Ease Heat Defeat, $5.39, drugstore.com)