10 Healing Body Washes For Dry, Irritated Skin

Summer lovin’, we had us a blast, but that means that maybe we got a little carried away and sustained some skin damage. Windburn, too much fun in the sun and blasting heat now that the temperatures outside have dropped can leave skin parched and a bit lackluster come fall, which can make dryness and itching a real drag when winter’s chill hits.
We’re here to help with 10 super healing body washes that will calm, soothe and generally put your body back on track to the soft skin it deserves. Ready to say “I’m sorry” to your skin and get it back to silky, touchable goodness? Turn on the shower, we’ve got you covered.
If your skin needs some TLC, try one of these healing body washes.
More than just your regular body wash, this works like therapy for dry skin, infusing much needed moisture and soothing hydration that gently cleanses while it acts like a 9-1-1 call to troubled dry spots.
Eucerin Calming Body Wash Daily Shower Oil, $6.95, soap.com
The repairing antioxidants of cherry blossom combined with soothing rice milk and other botanicals gives this body wash the power to cleanse while it gently repairs and heals overworked, dry skin. Plus, the scent? Heavenly.
Organix Healing Cherry Blossom Rice Milk Body Wash, $8.49, walgreens.com
Lavender and wild orchid combine to help heal minor skin irritation in a body wash that is literally so calming it could put you right to sleep. But you'll wake up with super-hydrated, less irritated skin, so we call it a win.
SheaMoisture Lavender & Wild Orchid Body Wash, $9.99, target.com
Windburn, sunburn, itchy sweaters, bad dates — nothing that bothers or gets under your skin can survive the healing powers of aloe vera, and this skin softening body wash has it in spades for incredibly silky results with no more irritation.
Jason Soothing Aloe Vera Body Wash, $13.79, jason-personalcare.com
We can all use more of the healing powers of olive oil in our lives, especially when it comes in a soothing, repairing body wash blending with other botanical extracts for bioactive nourishment that improves the health and softness of your skin from the inside out.
Organic Doctor Organic Virgin Olive Oil Body Wash, $7.99, VitaminWorld.com
Inspired by the homeopathic remedies of the actress' grandmother, this body cleansing cream combines passion fruit with acai, shea butter and rice bran oil for skin conditioning and repair that leaves behind Salma Hayek-soft, silky skin.
Nuance Salma Hayek Passion Fruit Nourishing Body Cleansing Cream, $9.99, cvs.com
The lactic acid in milk is an ancient skin softening agent, healing and nourishing skin. This body wash is packed with it and can be used for a mindblowing bubble bath or a so-good-you-wanna-cry shower experience: Your pick.
H2O Plus Milk Shower and Bath Gel, $10, h2oplus.com
We love this vitamin packed, rich body wash that softens and soothes skin, moisturizing and perfecting the health of the skin from the inside out. Watch out: The refreshing scent is so good your boyfriend will probably try to steal it. You've been warned.
Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Rich Body Wash, $18, sephora.com
If you're looking for maximum hydration with no detergents, check out this rich shea butter that foams and cleans with natural coconut and soy protein. This is a reparative skin softening experience like no other. It's practically like getting a whole new body.
L'Occitane Ultra Rich Shower Cream, $22, usa.loccitane.com
Coconut milk soothes and hydrates while healing jasmine calms the mind. This body wash, packed with the brand's NutriumMoisture complex, sinks in quickly to help hydrate, repair and soften from the inside out with lasting results.
Dove Purely Pampering Nourishing Body Wash in Coconut Milk with Jasmine Pearls, $8.99, drugstore.com
Got seriously dry, irritated skin? We love this fragrance-free body wash, a blend of natural oils that cleanses while it soothes and hydrates even the most parched, scratchy skin. Your skin, and your nerves, will be calm once again.
AVON Moisture Therapy Intensive Healing & Repair Body Wash, $8, shop.avon.com or contact your local representative.