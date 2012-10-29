10 Halloween Nail Art Tutorials on YouTube You’ll Want to Try

If you’re stuck inside because of Hurricane Sandy and looking for something to do besides watching the radar, why not try your hand at some nail art designs? There are so many cute Halloween designs that you can easily create and wear long beyond the spooky holiday. Practice these now because skulls and bloody tip nails are daring looks for any time of year (ahem, Prabal Gurung’s bloody Spring 2013 nails).

We gathered 10 of the best Halloween nail art video tutorials from YouTube for you. Forget about the storm and gather your nail stuff to get creative!