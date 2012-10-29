10 Halloween Nail Art Tutorials on YouTube You’ll Want to Try

If you’re stuck inside because of Hurricane Sandy and looking for something to do besides watching the radar, why not try your hand at some nail art designs? There are so many cute Halloween designs that you can easily create and wear long beyond the spooky holiday. Practice these now because skulls and bloody tip nails are daring looks for any time of year (ahem, Prabal Gurung’s bloody Spring 2013 nails).
We gathered 10 of the best Halloween nail art video tutorials from YouTube for you. Forget about the storm and gather your nail stuff to get creative!
Watch this tutorial on how to achieve these spiderweb nails.
Prabal Gurung showed that bloody nails can be cool even if it's not Halloween. See this video on how to do the bloody tips, similar to the nails seen during Prabal Gurung's Spring 2013 show.
Cats don't always have to be for Halloween, paint these cats in any nail color!
These may be the cutest Frankenstein nails ever. See the tutorial on how to create these.
If the mummies are too much when it's past Halloween, skip the eyes and just do the water marble design! Watch this video to see how to create these cute mummies.
Candy corn doesn't have to be for Halloween only, rock these nails any time.
If you have the time and patience, create these detailed and cute owls on your nails.
Autumn and Halloween colors are great for nail designs. Create fall leaves using any fall nail colors you own.