10 Hairstyles We Can’t Wait to Try in 2013

We would say we had a good year when it comes to our hair (well, except for a bad dye job here or there) because the beachy waves and ombré trend had us looking good almost every day. Now that the year is almost over it’s time to reflect on the good (and the bad) and look forward to what’s to come. After seeing the trends on the Spring 2013 runways in September we couldn’t wait to a get a fresh start on our hair come January.
Although it won’t be spring yet, we’ll start bringing out the pastel highlights and bouffants once 2013 comes. We’re looking forward to leaving our beachy strands behind for more grungy curls and undone updos so we can turn our look from Cali babe to urban chic. Check out the slideshow to see all the hairstyles we can’t wait to try next in 2013, then tell us in the comments below which trends you’ll be trying!
Knots were at an all-time low when they were seen at the base of the neck instead of on top. From Givenchy and Gucci to Altuzarra, we can't wait to try this trend to give the top of our head a little break.
Image via Imaxtree.
Hair accessories and headbands were seen at Marc Jacobs, Fendi, and Dolce & Gabbana. What's great about this trend is we can use our favorite scarves as headbands to hide any bad hair day.
Image via Imaxtree.
Low ponytails rocked the runways with sleek roots pulled into a tight or loose pony and the ends left natural or untamed. We love this because it's so easy for when we don't feel like doing much to our hair in the morning and it's a ponytail that won't make us look like we're heading to the gym.
Image via Imaxtree.
We're rocking middle parts right now but come 2013, we can't wait to try the deep side part to switch things up.
Image via Imaxtree.
There was a lot of loose waves with 90s grunge inspiration on the spring runways - hair looked natural like it hadn't been styled and just left to do its own thing. This was the minimalist look to go with minimalist makeup. We're excited to get this look by throwing our hair up in a bun then taking it down after awhile to get the natural bends and volume.
Image via Imaxtree.
Forget blonde or copper highlights, next year is about playing with pastels in your hair and on your eyes. It'll be a nice way to add a little color to our hair without us looking like a rainbow.
Image via Imaxtree.
Ombré hair has been trending for awhile but it tones down a notch next year for a more subtle look. If you haven't tried the trend yet, 2013 may be the time to consider it since it's very gradual.
Image via Imaxtree.
Hair also took new heights with bouffants like this 60s inspired hairstyle at Marc Jacobs. We can't wait to try this elegant hairstyle.
Image via Imaxtree.
Braids were incorporated in every way in several styles. From all-over braids, to tight side braids, and braids around the ear like this one at Herve Leger, we can't wait to get our braiding party on.
Image via Imaxtree.
Updos were left undone like at Bottega Veneta. The messy buns with strands left out feels kind of sexy and chic. No more worrying about if our top knot looks perfect!
Image via Imaxtree.