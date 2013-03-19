10 Hair Accessories to Pack For Spring Vacation

Whether you’re heading to Daytona, Florida for spring break or you’re hitting the road for the next music festival of the season, your “what to pack” list is a huge concern. Besides finding the perfect pair of denim cutoffs and loading up on the sunscreen, your hair is one of the most important things to think about while preparing for spring vacation. Between hitting the beach and staying out until all hours of the night, your tresses are probably going to take a beating and go a few days without washing. Fortunately, hair accessories are the ideal way to disguise your messy, day old hair as gorgeous, bombshell locks.
Spring beauty trends like turban head wraps and ponytail holders will keep your hair looking on trend, even if it’s been days since you’ve used anything but dry shampoo. We put together a list of the 10 best hair accessories to pack for spring vacation from leather baseball caps to ballerina bun ties so you’ll look great while sipping a tropical drinks and jamming to new music.
Which hair accessories will you be packing for spring vacation? Let us know in the comments below!
No spring vacation is complete without a floral headband, and this one makes a statement without looking like you've got an entire bouquet on your forehead.
(Floral Headband, $24, Free People)
Photo:
Free People/Free People
To liven up day old hair without abusing your dry shampoo, toss hair into a ballerina bun and accessorize with this patterned wire tie, available in four different colors to coordinate with your vacation ensemble.
(Bun Wire Ties, $14, Free People)
Photo:
Free People/Free People
We love a stylish hat for two reasons: one, it's the perfect way to cover up messy, day old hair, and two, it'll protect your face from harsh UV rays. Looking good while doing good for your skin is a win-win in our book.
(Paris is Burning Hat, $68, Nasty Gal)
Photo:
Nasty Gal/Nasty Gal
For a touch of rocker glam without overwhelming your look, try a tiny studded headband like this one.
(Spiked Headband, $8.39, Pac Sun)
Photo:
Pac Sun/Pac Sun
Ditch the boring ponytail elastic for this gold, pyramid stud pony holder. Whether you're going for a high style or your hair will be slung low, yours will be the ponytail everyone is jealous of.
(Pyramid Stud Ponytail Holder, $20, Asos.com)
Photo:
Asos/Asos
Give your style a touch of class for a fancy dinner on vacation with this crystal ponytail holder from Marc Jacobs.
(Crystal Ponytail Holder, $58, Shopbop.com)
Photo:
Shop Bop/Shop Bop
Turban headbands are one of the biggest beauty trends for spring, so make sure to pack a jersey version for vacation. Whether you're laying by the pool or heading to a concert, you'll look on trend with this accessory.
(Jersey Turban Headwrap, $14, Urban Outfitters)
Photo:
Urban Outfitters/Urban Outfitters
Every music festival goer knows that a crown headband is the ultimate "cool girl" accessory when you're listening to live music on a lawn.
(Crystal Crown Headband, $16.95, Asos.com)
Photo:
Asos/Asos
Pin back flyaways and add a hint of fun to your look with these printed bobby pins from Jane Tran.
(Jane Tran Bobby Pin Set, $15, Birchbox.com)
Photo:
Birchbox/Birchbox
No summer vacation bag is fully packed without a fedora. Instead of the typical tan and black hat, opt for a fun color like brick red or turquoise.
(Fedora, $78, Cusp.com)
Photo:
Cusp/Cusp