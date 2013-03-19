10 Hair Accessories to Pack For Spring Vacation

Whether you’re heading to Daytona, Florida for spring break or you’re hitting the road for the next music festival of the season, your “what to pack” list is a huge concern. Besides finding the perfect pair of denim cutoffs and loading up on the sunscreen, your hair is one of the most important things to think about while preparing for spring vacation. Between hitting the beach and staying out until all hours of the night, your tresses are probably going to take a beating and go a few days without washing. Fortunately, hair accessories are the ideal way to disguise your messy, day old hair as gorgeous, bombshell locks.

Spring beauty trends like turban head wraps and ponytail holders will keep your hair looking on trend, even if it’s been days since you’ve used anything but dry shampoo. We put together a list of the 10 best hair accessories to pack for spring vacation from leather baseball caps to ballerina bun ties so you’ll look great while sipping a tropical drinks and jamming to new music.

Which hair accessories will you be packing for spring vacation? Let us know in the comments below!