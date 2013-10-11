10 Grooming Staples to Borrow (Or Steal) From Your Boyfriend

Ah, love. We love having dudes around for all sorts of things, but one of our favorite things to steal (other than kisses) are their grooming products. We admit it: we love to borrow (and okay, steal) more than just the occasional T-shirt. There is just something about their products that makes it seem like they’ll be better than ours – because well, they have them and we don’t.
But what exactly do you borrow, steal or buy to make sure it’s on hand for when you need to use it? From moisturizers to tiny scissors to a great fragrance, here are our favorite borrowed-from-the-boys grooming essentials.
Even though dudes hate it, the super-sharp blades and close shave from their razors are just too hard to resist.
Gillette Fusion ProGlide Silver Manual Razor + 2 Cartridges, $11.59, target.com
This is exclusively for men, but this super-hydrating lip balm is chic enough for you to share...especially if there's been a lot of kissing going on.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Lip Lock Moisture Balm, $24, sephora.com
When you're in a hurry, this lightweight, quick-penetrating blend of 10 natural oils is a lifesaver. Run it over skin and through hair to hydrate and soothe, then apply mascara and lipstick and get going.
Jack Black Epic Moisture MP10 Nourishing Oil, $32, sephora.com
Facial hair? Not so much, but sometimes a bang trim is absolutely necessary, and these scissors can snip stray ends without butchering your 'do.
Tweezerman Stainless Steel Facial Hair Scissors, $15, zappos.com
Women's deodorant works very well, agreed, but the slightly spicy smell of a non-irritating men's deodorant mixed with perfume is a really alluring concept. Try it, see what you think.
Dove Men + Care Non-Irritating Deodorant in Cool Silver, $4.79, drugstore.com
Packed with black sand and sea moss, this scrub is cool enough to win a coveted spot in your man's shower but with skin-sloughing action that's gentle enough for you to use regularly.
H2O Plus Sea Moss Black Sand Scrub, $20, h2oplus.com
We've been known to swipe handfuls of this beard softener for its superior hair-softening properties that gives a super-close shave leaving unbelievably soft skin behind. But you didn't hear that from us.
Action Solutions for Men Citrus Pre-Shave Oil, $11, drugstore.com
This duo of a softening shave cream and antiseptic balm to prevent ingrowns and soothe razor burn may be the best pairing since, well, the two of you. Maybe.
Shaveworks Get Smooth Duo, $10, sephora.com
We love this soothing, masculine fragrance; a men's fragrance both of you can enjoy. Classic bergamot, light woods and a hint of citrus evokes a peaceful, easy feeling for you both. Trust us, you'll want to borrow/steal it.
Bond No. 9 The Scent of Peace for Him, $180-$250, bondno9.com
Men have perfected the art of the wake-up shower, and this invigorating hair and body wash helps snap them back into reality. Come to think of it, we want in on that.
Anthony Logistics for Men Invigorating Rush Hair and Body Wash, $22, sephora.com