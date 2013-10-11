10 Grooming Staples to Borrow (Or Steal) From Your Boyfriend

Ah, love. We love having dudes around for all sorts of things, but one of our favorite things to steal (other than kisses) are their grooming products. We admit it: we love to borrow (and okay, steal) more than just the occasional T-shirt. There is just something about their products that makes it seem like they’ll be better than ours – because well, they have them and we don’t.

But what exactly do you borrow, steal or buy to make sure it’s on hand for when you need to use it? From moisturizers to tiny scissors to a great fragrance, here are our favorite borrowed-from-the-boys grooming essentials.

More From Beauty High:

MAC Cosmetics Holiday Collection Preview

Makeup Artist Troy Surratt’s New Collection is Full of Cult Favorites

10 Tricks to Make Your Nail Polish Last Longer