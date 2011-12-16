10 Gift Ideas To Help Guide Your Boyfriend This Holiday

We understand that the holidays are probably a very stressful time for the men in our lives. Very few men ever get us exactly what we want and there have been numerous occasions when we end up returning the gift for something we were secretly desiring and hoped that our boyfriend would just magically know that we wanted it.
Well, we decided we wanted to cut the men a break this holiday season. We’ve compiled a list of fool-proof products that are guaranteed to please your girlfriend therefore making the holidays much more enjoyable for everyone.
The most important thing to realize that you should never give your girlfriend anything that she can construe as offensive. No acne medication or nail clippers. This Lorac Bejeweled Day & Night Jewelry Box is the perfect kit to give your lady friend if she loves makeup as much as we do!
Bejeweled Day & Night Jewelry Box
Women love bags, especially makeup bags because it is an indulgence we rarely give in to. This MARC by Marc Jacobs cosmetic pouch will instantly make her swoon. Bonus points if it comes filled with her favorite beauty products!
MARC BY MARC JACOBS Cosmetic Pouch
Show your girlfriend that you truly appreciate everything she does by giving her a few luxury items for her bath. We love Lollia Imagine Sea Salt Sachet & Shea Butter Soap for it's pretty packaging and tranquill effects.
Lollia Imagine Sea Salt Sachet & Shea Butter Soap
Every girl loves a pretty palette, especially one from Dior. This Dior Lip Palette is for a great price and she will be sure to use it all year long to make her lips look extra kissable for you!
Dior Lip Palette
Anything to help a woman relax and smell nice is a good thing to get. We love Archipelago Botanicals 'Parfum Noir' Candle & Velvet Box because it features a rich blend of exotic dark woods, sweet tangor and black cassis essential oils.
Archipelago Botanicals 'Parfum Noir' Candle & Velvet Box
The holidays are the perfect time to get your girlfriend something that you like as well. Take the time to pick out your favorite scent for her and we are sure she will be happy to spritz something that naturally appeals to you. We suggest the Prada Infusion D'Iris 3-piece set, but most fragrance feature a special packaging for the holidays that you can snag for a great price!
Prada Infusion D'Iris 3-piece set
She will be happy to soak in a bath with you with this Sake Bath & Candle Set from Fresh. The Sake Bath is a lavish formula made from pure sake to remove impurities and soften the skin, plus relax the body and ease tension. Sounds good to us!
Sake Bath & Candle Set
A collection of L'Occitane is the perfect gift to top off any beauty collection. This Best of L'Occitane provides your girlfriend with all she will need to indulge herself this holiday.
The Best of L'Occitane Set
Your girl will love all of these gifts, but if you really want to go over-the-top we suggest that you book yourself and your lady friend a trip to her favorite spa for a nice couple massage. This will require a bit of researching on your part, but if you're from the NYC area we love Haven Spa in Soho.
This is the gift that every girl wants, but no one wants to admit it. The Mia2 Skin Cleansing System from Clearasonic is the best way to clear your skin from impurities and she will love you for thinking of it!
Mia2 Skin Cleansing System