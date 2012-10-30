10 Storm-Proof Makeup Essentials

Hurricane Sandy has officially wreaked havoc on the East Coast, and left residents re-evaluating a lot of their plans and routines when it comes to the weather.
Considering the season thus far was wet and weather-y even before Sandy struck, we think today is the perfect opportunity to take a look at our makeup cabinet and make sure that—at the very least—our makeup holds up under wet and windy conditions. Here, we round up 10 makeup essentials that are positively storm-proof.
See which makeup products can stand up to any kind of stormy weather.
Bad storms may hamper your wardrobe options, but they won't destroy your red lip when you have this lipstick in place. (Laura Mercier Creme Lip Colour, $24, lauramercier.com)
The clouds outside might be dark, but that doesn't mean your under-eye circles should be. Keep them covered with concealer that knows how to stay in place. (L’Oréal Paris Infallible Never Fale Concealer, $10.28, lorealparisusa.com)
These lashes don't run! Wear this mascara for streak-free lashes, even in the rain. (Benefit BAD Gal Waterproof Mascara, $19, sephora.com)
With heavy rain comes lots of humidity. This foundation was tested for streaking and fading at 80 percent humidity with no problems. (Clinique Stay-Matte Oil-Free Makeup, $23, clinique.com)
This bronzer will give you a glow that won't smudge or smear when raindrops hit. (JK Jemma Kidd Show Stopper Water Resistant Bronzer, $23, target.com)
This primer is made specifically for eyes and is waterproof, so every eye shadow that goes on stays crease and smudge-free. (Stila Prime Pot Waterproof Eye Shadow Primer, $10, ulta.com)
Choose an eyeliner that will stay in place no matter what the weather brings. (Merle Norman’s Pro Pen Eyeliner, merlenorman.com)
This shadow liner might blend well, but once it's dry, it won't go anywhere. (Smashbox Waterproof Eyeshadow Liner, $22, smashbox.com)
Don't let Frankenstorm ruin your perfect pout. It's possible to rock a glossy finish throughout the hurricane. (Laura Geller Lip Pops, $33, qvc.com)
Being stuck inside all day can really put a damper on your mood. Brighten things up with a pop of color that will stay all day. (Make Up For Ever Aqua Cream, $23, sephora.com)