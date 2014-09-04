10 Foods to Eat Before Your Workout

Ready to pump some iron? Not so fast! While many of you probably skip a pre-workout snack, it’s extremely important that your body has the right combination of protein and carbs to provide a steady stream of energy during any kind of exercise. Not sure what to eat? Below, we’ve listed ten snacks (great for those on the go!) that are sure to give you the fuel you need before your workout.

Bananas: Bananas are rich in fast-acting carbohydrates that provide energy while you workout, while the supply of potassium maintains muscle and nerve function. For an extra kick and quick supply of protein, add some peanut butter.

Oatmeal: Oats are packed with fiber, which help the release of carbohydrates into your bloodstream. This steady release of carbohydrates gives you the boost you need before you exercise. Traditional oatmeal not your thing? Pair the dish with some sliced fruit to give the oats some flavor.

MORE: 10 Foods For Thicker, Healthier and Stronger Hair

Greek Yogurt: Greek yogurt not only contains substantial protein and carbs, but contains less sugar than the regular, packaged kind. It’s also easy on the stomach, which is ideal before intense exercises that require rigorous physical activity. Add fruit, honey, or some oats for an extra kick.

Caffeine: Caffeine has been shown to aid a workout by helping you generate more energy, as well as slow fatigue and increase the rate of fat being burned. Drink a small cup of coffee or add some shots of expresso to your protein for a quick boost!

Fruit Smoothies: Smoothies are a great pre-workout snack because they’re filled with high-quality protein and can be easily digested, providing a steady release of energy as you exercise to prevent you from burning out. Mix some of your favorite fruit together and enjoy this cocktail on the go.

Whole Grain Bread: A slice of whole grain bread is an excellent source of carbohydrates and, of course, can be paired with almost any type of food. Top it off with some honey or jam for more fuel or pair with sliced hardboiled eggs for a burst of protein.

MORE: Dietary Supplements 101: What You Need to Know

Trail Mix: Great for those on the go, this tiny snack packs a huge burst of energy. The healthy sugars from the dried fruit provide a quick energy boost while the seeds and nuts help sustain energy, warding off any feelings of fatigue. Keep in mind, a little goes a long way. Seeds and nuts are particularly high in fat, which means they take longer to digest. Eat too many and you’ll feel as sluggish as you did while rolling out of bed this morning (yawn!).

Carrots: You can’t forget the veggies! Carrots contain complex carbs that give energy to muscles, while potassium controls blood pressure and any kind of muscle contractions.

Chocolate Milk: While a little unconventional, drinking chocolate milk can actually do wonders to your workout. Rich in bone-boosting calcium, getting a dose of this important nutrient before you exercise keeps you from losing too much calcium through sweat.

Avocado: No, we’re not talking guacamole. Slices of avocado sprinkled with lemon juice serve as a great pre-workout snack. The healthy fats they contain not only provide long-burning fuel during your workout, but the pair also keeps your eyes, skin, and heart healthier in the long run.