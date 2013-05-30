The 10 Foods You Need to Eat For Your Summer Bikini Bod

When it comes to slimming down for your summer bikini, amping up your fitness routine just doesn’t always happen. We know you’d rather be hanging out with friends and taking in the warm weather than breaking a sweat in the gym, so oftentimes it’s easier to tweak your diet than it is to add extra seconds, minutes, or hours to your workout. We’re not saying you have to go on the Master Cleanse a la Beyonce, but we’re simply suggesting adding a few more leafy greens and fresh fruits into your daily diet.

Below we breakdown the foods that you should be snacking on this summer to give you the bikini bod you want – or keep the body that you already have. Trade in that piece of pizza for a handful of berries, and get ready for some fun in the sun and a whole lot of bikini bod confidence.

Leafy Greens: Everyone knows that leafy greens are good for you, but we’re not sure you know just how good. The dark greens are full of nutrients like vitamins A and C as well as calcium and iron and you have plenty of options to fit them into your diet during the day. Try a spinach salad or a side of kale at dinner!

Bell Peppers: Everyone always says to add more color to your plate for a healthier diet, and a great way to do this is with red bell peppers. These veggies are full of antioxidants (like vitamin C and beta-carotene) and help to stimulate the digestive system. Plus, they have been shown to boost the metabolism!

Salmon: This fish is packed with omega-3 fatty acids and is naturally low in calories and saturated fat, making it a great source of protein for people who are also watching their weight.

Quinoa: Quinoa contains all nine of the essential amino acids plus twice as much fiber as most other grains, and is packed with iron and magnesium, making it a great alternative to carbo-loading during the summer.

Peppermint: Peppermint helps with bloating (and no one wants to look bloated in a bikini) and can also help to soothe your GI tract and overall indigestion. Try some peppermint iced tea or fresh mint leaves in your water.

Raw Nuts: We’ve heard this one before, but raw nuts such as almonds, cashews and walnuts are high in healthy fats and antioxidants – and can help reduce risk of heart disease. But, stay away from salted nuts as those will simply make you bloat, and no one wants to bloat before hopping in a pool!

Eggs: This hearty breakfast food is full of amino acids, which helps you to feel full without overeating. Plus, eggs can help to build muscle and burn fat, toning your physique.

Greek Yogurt: Greek yogurt is packed with probiotics and 20 percent of your daily calcium needs, plus it has zero grams of fat, making it perfect for the summertime.

Berries: Everyone’s favorite summer snack, fresh berries, are packed full of antioxidants and fiber, to help fill you up on less calories than your normal snack.

Pineapple: Another great fruit for summer, pineapples a great for your bikini bod. This tart fruit contains bromelain which is a digestive enzyme that can help reduce gas so you won’t have a bloated tummy in your bikini.

Grapefruit: These tasty fruits are the perfect summertime snack, not only because you enjoy them but also because they’re high in H20 and vitamin C, which is great for the skin. Studies have also shown that grapefruits may help to promote weight loss by boosting your metabolism.

Image via Istock

For More Health & Fitness Tips On Beauty High:

Fitness 101: The Ultimate Guide to Looking Great

Exclusive: Adriana Lima’s Top 10 Fitness & Beauty Tips

Skip the Gym Membership: Four Fab Fitness Apps