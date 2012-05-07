Our 10 Favorite Beauty Products For Your Wedding Day

So the day is fast approaching and it’s time to decide how you want to look when you walk down that aisle. Feeling a bit overwhelmed with place cards, flower orders, cake recipes, and making sure everything else goes smoothly for the big day? Well have no fear and take a deep breath – we’ve compiled some of our favorite beauty products that are perfect for a blushing bride to help you get that well-talked about glow. Accenting with soft pinks and playing up your natural beauty is the key for a perfect wedding day beauty look. So now just relax and enjoy, beautiful, it’s your day!
How are you planning on changing up your beauty routine for your wedding day? Tell us in the comment section below!
For a clean and romantic scent that is the definition of bridal and also won't overwhelm your future husband!
(Philosophy Amazing Grace Fragrance at Philosophy, $62)
This classic and feminine shade is award winning and best selling for a reason. Make sure the focus stays on how gorgeous you look and not un-manicured nails.
(Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers at Essie.com, $8)
Prep your skin before applying your foundation with this primer so that you're the definition of glowing bride.
(Fresh Twilight Freshface Glow at Sephora, $36)
You don't want to go overboard on your wedding day because the focus should be on you not on your over the top makeup! For something romantic and classic, try this color palate that mixes pinks, browns, and creams with ease.
(Buxom Color Choreography Eyeshadow at Sephora, $36)
Lipstick can be a risky choice for your big day, with them occasionally leaving lips dry and also your kisses are going to cover your new hubby in color! Go for a lip balm to give you soft lips with that extra oomph of color.
(Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Mega Melon at Sephora, $16)
To get that airbrushed look for your wedding portraits try a spray foundation that you can apply evenly that will also last the entire day.
(DiorSkin AirFlash Spray Foundation at Sephora, $62)
Let's be honest, you're probably going to get a bit weepy on your wedding day, so a budge proof mascara is a MUST.
(Bobbi Brown No Smudge Mascara at Sephora, $24)
Same goes for your eyeliner. Make sure it stays on your lids and not making a lovely tear stained appearance down your face.
(Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner at Sephora, $20)
Become the epitome of the blushing bride by adding a light flush on the cheeks.
(Clinique Blushing Powder Blush at Sephora, $21)
No one would want their skin to match their wedding gown, so add a little color to your body for the big day.
(Lorac TANtalizer Award Show Glow at Sephora, $32)