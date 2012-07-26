10 False Eyelashes You Need To Try

We have all been there. You wake up, look in the mirror and get the shock of your life over how tired you look. Well, no worries, because false eyelashes are here for you and so are we! With false eyelashes, you are able to appear more awake and give your lashes a little extra drama. There are so many different ranges of thickness of falsies that you can choose from, so whether you want to add just a couple of lashes, or go all out, there is a type of false lash out there for you. It’s time to shake up your makeup routine!
Look through our slideshow above at some of our favorite false eyelashes and pick up a couple to try for yourself! Don’t get discouraged if you have no idea how to apply them, because practice makes perfect! And be sure to also pick up lash glue so your lashes last all day. Leave us a comment down below and let us know how your false lash adventure went!
Take a chance and create a little drama with these false lashes!
Have a little fun with these peacock fake lashes that are sure to make you the talk of the party. (Paperself Peacock Eyelashes, $9, sephora.com)
Be picture perfect with these pixie-like lashes ideal for an added bit of drama. ( False Lashes NYX Fabulous Eye Lashes-Nirvana 101, $4.49, ulta.com)
Be a natural beauty with these lashes that seamlessly blend right into your lash line. (Sephora Collection Flirt-It Lash Duo, $8, sephora.com)
Add a pop of color to your night out routine with these amazing blue and black lashes. ( Illamasqua False Eye Lashes- Medium and long length/blue black, $12, sephora.com)
Splurge and find your inner vamp with these daring spiked lashes that go perfect with red lips. (Urban Decay Urban Lash-Vamp - long spiky lashes w/ shorter criss-cross hairs, $15, sephora.com)
If you want the biggest, boldest, most outstanding lashes out there, tryout a pair of these luscious fakes. (Make U For Ever, 109 Janet, $16, sephora.com)
Get flirty with a little help from Katy Perry and her amazing lash line! (Katy Perry Lashes- Oh My!, $6.99, ulta.com)
You can never go wrong with Elf cosmetic products. If you are a false eyelash newbie, pick up a couple of these and practice without breaking the bank! (Elf Lashes False Drama, $1, target.com)
Take control of your lashes by applying your falsies lash by lash. It may seem tedious, but trust us, if you want just a little volume that lasts all day, this technique is worth a try. (Ardell Individual Fashion Lashes-Black (short), $3.89, target.com)
These lashes are so well-proportioned no one will know you are faking it. ( Sonia Kashuk Full Volume Eyelashes, $4.99, target.com)