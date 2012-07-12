10 Facial Mists to Try on a Hot Summer Day

The hot weather can really take a toll on your summer beauty routine. Even though it is nice to have warmer temps, no one wants to be left looking sweaty and having your makeup run down your face. After spending a long day in the hot sun, there is nothing better than cooling off with a cold shower.
For those days when you don’t have time to rinse off at home, try a facial mist. They are meant to cool, soothe and refresh your skin after being in the sun all day. These nourishing sprays can help restore moisture to your skin after sun exposure and over drying. Another use for facial mists is to spray on right after you finish putting on your makeup in order to set it.
Click through the slideshow to see what facial mists are perfect for soothing and cooling skin.
This cult classic soothes skin that has been overheated or needs to be replenished with moisture. It also removes sweat and harmful chlorine. (Evian Mineral Water Spray, $11, Sephora.com)
Use this spray to set makeup after getting ready in the morning and throughout the day to freshen up your face. (Benefit Ultra Radiance Facial Re-Hydrating Mist, $26, Benefit.com)
The balancing mist from Jurlique leaves your skin softer than ever. It also contains marshmallow and glycerin to prevent moisture loss throughout the day. (Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist, $22, Jurlique.com)
Along with being a perfect makeup setter, this spray contains Vitamin E and has a rose water scent. (The Body Shop Vitamin E Face Mist, $16, Bodyshopusa.com)
This is great for hot summer days. Spray some on to cool and refresh your skin. (Caudalie Grape Water, $18, Sephora.com)
The moisture surge spray replenishes skins moisture without leaving it oily. (Clinique Moisture Surge Face Spray Thirsty Skin Relief, $22, Clinique.com)
This instant skin pick-me-up helps replenish moisture levels and has a fresh, invigorating scent. (Philosophy Hope Springs Eternal Deep Sea Hydrating Mist, $20, Ulta.com)
This facial mist comes in six different scents and one unscented spray. It energizes and moisturizes the skin instantly. (Shu Uemura Depsea Facial Mist in Rose, $25, Shuuemura.com)
The Jane Iredale spray contains seaweed extracts that helps reduce oily skin. (Jane Iredale D20 Hydration Spray, $18.50, Shop.Janeiredale.com)
In case you are going out in extreme weather, try this setting spray that prolongs and sets your makeup. (Make Up For Ever Mist & Fix, $28, Sephora.com)