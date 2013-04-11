10 Essentials For: The Gym Bag

Going to the gym isn’t always as easy as just showing up and exercising: not only do you have to be equipped with the right clothes and tools to workout, you also have to pack your entire post-gym life (and beauty supplies) into one bag. We’ve edited down all the products you could need to 10 portable, must-have items so that your bag isn’t overflowing with products and tools to drag around all day.
Read on, and be sure to stock up your gym bag with these ten essentials to look fresh even after a hard gym workout!
Your gym bag needs these 10 essential items!
Deodorant. Let's start with an obvious one -- you don't want to be caught after a sweaty workout session without a long lasting deodorant. We love that this one uses all natural witch hazel instead of chemical ingredients and is a clear liquid roll-on. It doesn't cause any mysterious streaking or leave your clothes smelling like "Spring Breeze." (Dr. Hauschka Deodorant Fresh, $22.95, DermStore.com)
Colorful hair ties. Realizing that you forgot a hair tie is pretty frustrating when you've already plopped down in the locker room. Prevent uncomfortable hair situations by keeping a package of ties in your bag at all times. We love these bright options -- not only are they soft, stretchy and kind to hair -- they make us feel energized just looking at them. (Mane Message Bright Package, $7, ManeMessage.com)
Your favorite lipbalm. Inconsistencies in temperature and humidity levels at the gym can lead to uncomfortable dryness and chapping. Protect your lips by always keeping a balm in your gym bag and apply at the first sign of discomfort. (Nivea Lip Butter, $3.49, Target.com)
A wear-with-anything nude bra. We've learned our lesson from forgetting to pack our "regular" bra on one too many occasions and now always keep an extra one stashed in the gym bag at all times. A nude convertible bra is a lifesaver and works with any and all outfits. (Chantelle Pure Memory Foam Convertible Bra, $68, BareNecessities.com)
An all-in-one skin enhancer. The locker room bench is not the place to apply a ten step makeup routine. Instead, reach for a product that can provide moisturization, color, coverage, and SPF all in one go. We love the long lasting hydration and instant radiance it gives to skin -- no additional foundation of concealer needed! (Clinique Moisture Surge CC Cream SPF 30, $35, Clinique.com)
Hair Volumizer. Most gym issued hair driers are not known to give great blowouts so fake it with a powder that adds instant volume to roots or ends. We love that this one comes in an easy to tote tube that barely takes up any space in our bag. Plus it really is as simple as brush on-the-go. (Shu Uemura Art of Hair Volume Maker, $48, Birchbox.com)
Lip Crayon. Don't risk it with throwing lipgloss tubes in your gym bag -- they never fail to explode all over. Instead, try a gloss crayon that still delivers that youthful shine and color, while keeping your clothes safe from unwanted mess. (CoverGirl LipPerfection Jumbo Gloss Balm, $6.99, drugstore.com)
Body spray. 8:30 in the morning is a universally bad time for commuting to work, getting on the subway, or scoring a shower stall at the gym. Carry a refreshing body mist in your bag for those emergency situations when you find yourself really in a crunch. Not only will this freshen you up for the day, it also contains moisturizing ingredients that help keep skin hydrated. (Dove Go Fresh Body Mist, $4.79, Drugstore.com)
Grab-and-go facial wipes. Whether you need to remove makeup before a workout or freshen up after, good facial wipes are essential for any gym bag. This one contains Zinc PCA to control oil production and keep you looking matte, even after the toughest class. (Simple Oil Balancing Cleansing Wipes, $5.99, ULTA Beauty)
An antiseptic. Unfortunately the gym isn't always good for you -- it can also be a hotbed for all kinds of germs, from bacteria that casuses skin infections to viruses that lead to the cold and flu. Protect yourself by washing your hands often, wearing shoes at all times, and applying hand sanitizer after using communal equipment. (Burts Bees Hand Sanitizer, $4.99, CVS.com)