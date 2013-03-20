10 Essentials For: Faking A Good Night’s Sleep

We thought that pulling all-nighters would end after we handed in our last college paper, but it turns out, the real world is dishing us a larger helping than we’d like of late nights and little sleep. Whether it’s due to looming deadlines, work emergencies, or simply because our waiter didn’t heed the ‘decaf’ in our after-dinner coffee order, we’ve found ourselves still up and bleary eyed at 3am, on more than one occasion.

Unfortunately, skipping that 9am client meeting might not be an option, but the good news is that we’ve got you covered with ten tips that’ll have you looking like you didn’t miss a single wink of beauty sleep. So grab a cup of coffee and read on to find out more.