10 Essentials For: Faking A Good Night’s Sleep

We thought that pulling all-nighters would end after we handed in our last college paper, but it turns out, the real world is dishing us a larger helping than we’d like of late nights and little sleep. Whether it’s due to looming deadlines, work emergencies, or simply because our waiter didn’t heed the ‘decaf’ in our after-dinner coffee order, we’ve found ourselves still up and bleary eyed at 3am, on more than one occasion.
Unfortunately, skipping that 9am client meeting might not be an option, but the good news is that we’ve got you covered with ten tips that’ll have you looking like you didn’t miss a single wink of beauty sleep. So grab a cup of coffee and read on to find out more.
Learn how to hide a less than stellar night's rest with these essential products and beauty tricks.
Don't wait until the morning. If you're burning the midnight oil, it might be tempting just to pass out as soon as you can, but you'll thank yourself in the morning for taking the extra thirty seconds to apply a concentrated night serum. This one contains natural oils to help repair the skin and address dullness so you'll wake up to a brighter complexion. The lavender oil also help calm anxiety and insomnia to help maximixe those precious sleeping minutes. (Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concetrate, $46.00, Nordstrom.com)
Apply a radiance mask in the morning. Lack of sleep is guaranteed to make skin look sallow, eyes look puffy, and even accelerate the long term signs of aging. Counteract damage by applying a potent mask as soon as you wake up. We love that this one delivers an instant glow after even one use — plus the super easy application means that we don't even need to be fully awake to use it. (Zelens Transformer Instant Renewal Mask, $195, SpaceNK.com)
Go orange. We tend to look more awake when we feel more awake, and research has shown that citrus scents, in particular, stimulate brain nerves to make us feel more alert and improve concentration. So if you're feeing tired, reach for a citrus body wash in the shower, eat an orange for breakfast, and apply a bright tangerine lipstick to boost your mood instantly. (St. Ives Energizing Body Wash, $4.39, drugstore.com)
Use a heavy duty eye cream. An eye cream that moisturizes is great for everyday use, but to soothe tired eyes, you'll need one that also depuffs, firms, and lifts. Make sure your eye cream is formulated with powerful active ingredients that will keep working throughout the day. We're partial to this one, which is loaded with antioxidants and even contains 10% color makeup as a bonus to help brighten the eye area immediately. (Caudalie Premier Cru The Eye Cream, $98, Sephora.com)
Pick the right fragrance. When you're trying to stay awake is not the time to apply any products with lavender, jasmine, camomile, honey, rose, or sandalwood — all scents that help foster sleep. Instead, reach for something that contains stimulating notes such as citrus, ginger, eucalyptus, or mint. We love that this lotion also has a warming effect on the skin, helping to awaken us from head to toe. (Primavera Ginger Lime Body Lotion, $30, PrimaveraLife.com)
Fake it with concealer. A moisturizing concealer with a light diffusing, radiant finish is your best friend after too few hours of sleep. Apply one that is one shade lighter than your skin-tone under the eye to lighten dark circles and conceal redness, blemishes and uneven blotches. Then, dab on inner and outer corners of the eye to open the eye and apply along the bridge of the nose to highlight. We love this one because it's super blend-able and never looks cakey. (NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, $28, Sephora.com)
Opt for a BB Cream. If you're trying to maximize every minute of shut-eye, a good BB Cream is an all-in-one time saving solution that replaces your moisturizer, anti-aging, primer, foundation, and SPF. Heavier foundations can actually accentuate dry or haggard looking skin so reach for a BB Cream with sheer to medium coverage instead. This one is great because it contains radiance pigments that soften the look of fine lines and brightens dull skin while providing a natural finish. (Clarins BB Skin Perfecting Cream SPF 25, $40, Macys.com)
Apply a coral cream blush. Blush is the best facial pick-me-up, and the one thing you should never be without the day after a sleepless night. Coral is flattering to all skin tones and awakens the face. Be sure to use a cream blush which adds both dewiness and dimension to the complexion. Apply on the highest part of your cheekbones and blend upwards and outwards to open the face. (Benefit Fine One One, $30, Sephora.com)
Curl your lashes. You may not feel wide eyed and bushy tailed after a night of tossing and turning, but properly curling your lashes can at least have you looking that way. For best results, squeeze the lash curler at the base, in the middle, and at the ends of the lashes for the perfect, eye-opening curl. We love that this one is lightly heated, which helps keep the shape all day long. (Talika Heated Eyelash Curler, $39, BeautyBar.com)
Fight redness. Red eyes are a dead giveaway of a poor night's sleep but can be neutralized by using a light mauve or lavender eyeshadow, says celebrity makeup artist Melissa Walsh. She suggests fluffing a little onto the lid up to the crease and blending well. (Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Grifter, $18, Sephora.com)