10 Essential Summer Makeup Trends To Try Now

There are countless trends to try when it comes to beauty, but which ones are worthy of your time and effort? We did our homework (of course) and went through the very long list of runway shows from the spring/summer 2013 season to round up the ten essential summer makeup trends that you need to be trying out now. These trends are perfect to add into the mix for your everyday routine or even a fun date night out.
We think you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how easy some of these are, and by how they can instantly change up your look. Let us know in the comments below which trends you’ll be trying out!
Eyeliner is in full effect this season, so we hope you’ve been practicing with a steady hand! The look dominated at shows like BCBG, Roberto Cavalli and Lanvin. Try a few simple strokes for day to night or get playful with a retro flicked-up cat eye effect. Start off with Bobbi Brown’s Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner set and build your way up to your playfulness level.
Put a twist on summer’s most popular style with a twisted top knot! Practical and effortlessly chic, this look featured at Marni is a must-try, consider it an undone updo perfect for the season! To get this organic beauty look, prep hair with TIGI Bed Head Superstar Queen for a Day Thickening Spray and let the fun begin!
It’s been said before and we’ll say it again, bold eyebrows can be a woman’s number one accessory. The trend is here to stay, as we saw it debut back in fall 2012 and it’s going strong for summer 2013 too! This trend was worn at Rachel Roy, Zac Posen, Timo Weiland, Narcisco Rodriguez, and Reem Acra to name a few. You can get the look with e.l.f studio Eyebrow kit, which includes a pigmented brow gel, brow powder, and an angled brush for precise lines.
This season, highly pigmented, bold, bright lips took a stand on the runway – and what better time to make a pop with your lips than now, when you can pair them with your perfect summer tan? Slick on an awesome, adventurous new shade you’d never think would be acceptable for day wear! Try Topshop’s Boom Boom lipstick, a bright pink hue with a creamy finish to smooth.
From bright blues and greens, to even neon pink, flashy hues have been painted across the lids of models and celebs this summer season. Get to work with this trend by trying CoverGirl’s Liquiline Blast Eyeliner in Blue Boom or Green Glow.
Softly sculpt your face with bronzer this sunny summer, finishing your look off with one similarly seen at Roberto Cavalli and Gucci this season. Warm, bronzed skin never looked so good with a bronzer like Urban Decay’s Baked Bronzer for Face & Body.
Side part, middle part…zZzzz. Welcome to the part party, because this season, it’s all about a dramatic part. Try a zig-zag, diagonal, even triangle part and ditch the drama-free look for something more drastic. Look to BCBG’s zig zag part to start – all you’ll need for this look is a comb and your imagination.
With all the pops of color elsewhere, a barely-there, buff nail look was preferred for spring/summer 2013. Think neutral, creamy colored nails for spring; pale, barely there nail colors featured at Karen Walker, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, and Marc Jacobs to name a few. We love Essie’s Ballet Slippers, a best-selling classic pale pink polish with a perfectly sheer finish.
Don’t let this trend scare you. There is a difference between dewy and shiny; shiny is a no-go, dewy…an absolute must-try. To get this glowy skin look, we suggest a BB Cream for coverage and moisture, as well as an awesome highlighter, like Stila’s All Over Shimmer Duo.
Let’s talk va-va-voluminous lashes! Zac Posen’s luscious lashes stood out to us the most and we suggest you deck yourself out with a few false lashes for an eye-opening dramatic look. Ease into this look with Natural Volume False Lashes by Shu Uemura. These will emphasize your eyes with visible volume and length, all while looking incredibly natural.