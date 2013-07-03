10 Essential Summer Makeup Trends To Try Now

There are countless trends to try when it comes to beauty, but which ones are worthy of your time and effort? We did our homework (of course) and went through the very long list of runway shows from the spring/summer 2013 season to round up the ten essential summer makeup trends that you need to be trying out now. These trends are perfect to add into the mix for your everyday routine or even a fun date night out.

We think you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how easy some of these are, and by how they can instantly change up your look. Let us know in the comments below which trends you’ll be trying out!

