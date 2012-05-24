StyleCaster
The 10 Best Curly Hair Options For Brides On Pinterest

Summer K
by
As a curly-haired girl with a major frizz phobia, I always laugh when my friends (of the straight hair variety) ask me why I don’t wear my hair “natural.” To them, this means cute and bouncy ringlets and curls. To me, this means hours and hours of shampooing, deep conditioning, anti-frizz hair serum, air drying and then enough hair spray to asphyxiate a small village.

Obviously not every girl with curly hair faces these same issues, so it’s gratifying when you see a beautiful bride NOT sporting a freshly blown-out cut or updo. In fact, after doing some Pinterest stalking, I was able to find 10 lovely curly looks for brides that might actually make me rethink my next keratin treatment.

Whether you’re rocking a short style or have miles and miles of curls to spare, these hair inspirations are ideal for anyone that loves a softer aesthetic that’s both modern and romantic.

Click through the slideshow above for 10 great options for your big day and beyond.

[All images via Pinterest]

Sweet and demure, big ringlets look lovely for young brides (especially when paired with a pretty wedding headband). (Angeline Harns)

Retro pin curls are perfect for a glamorous cocktail wedding. (Dianne Johnson)

Twirl and pin pretty twists to transform yourself into a modern rustic bride. (Juliana Rincon)

A loose cascade is set off by statement clip or hairpiece. (Martha Tudor)

Wrap your curls in a messy chignon and weave sparkly ribbon through it for added drama. (Sandra Banks Valles)

Loose tendrils are partially pinned up and paired with a tiara for a classic princess bride style. (geric gericcollins)

Set off long cascading curls with a simple flower or clip. (Olga Cuzuioc)

Have a long bob? Add drama by creating tight ringlets for a retro vintage effect. (Matilda Lewis)

Pin loose curls just above the nape of your neck for a casual and sweet style. (Chelsea Tipp)

Don't fight super curly ringlets -- embrace them! You can create a romantic look by winding a decorative ribbon or cord through your locks. (Ethe RCasson)

