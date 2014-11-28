10 Completely Lustworthy Holiday Beauty Kits

‘Tis the season to score! Or, wait…we mean, to give great gifts to your beautyholic friends and family members! Let’s just put it this way–these holiday beauty kits are completely amazing, and what you decide to do with that information is entirely up to you. We’re going to start out with two incredible options that we really can’t afford, but want anyway (wishlist material! Are you listening, Santa?), but don’t worry–we’ve got some beautiful options in every budget range. Fa la la!



If you’ve recently won the lottery, may we suggest the Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Genuis Box. It’s packed with gorgeous Charlotte Tilbury beauty products and comes with video tutorials too! Yes, you read that right – this beauty box talks to you. ($290, charlottetilbury.com)



Also in the range of wishlist is the Urban Decay NAKED Vault, an amazing collector’s set loaded with twelve NAKED essentials: all three NAKED Palettes, three shades of Flushed (Naked, Native, Streak), three shades of Lipgloss (Nooner, Rule34, Streak), and three 24/7 Glide-On Double-Ended Eye Pencils (Zero+Whiskey, Perversion+Pistol, Darkside+Blackheart). ($280, Sephora.com)

ULTA The Perfect Wink Kit is packed with everything you need for gorgeous holiday eyes. The exclusive black metallic mesh wristlet includes: Benefit They’re Real Mascara, Laura Geller Beauty GlamLASH Mascara, LORAC From of the Lino PRO Liner, Mally Beauty Volumizing Mascara and Stila Smudge Stick Eye Liner in Bluefin. ($25, Ulta.com)



Aveda’s Stress-Fix™is an organic body care line with an aroma that blends certified organic French lavender, lavandin and clary sage. Their A RETREAT FROM STRESS kits includes a full-size stress-fix body lotion, a candle, and travel-size soaking salts–perfect for melting away all that holiday season stress. ($99, Aveda.com)

Yes, Oprah picked this kit for her holiday list too. What can we say? Great minds think alike. Butter London Gears & Gadgets Ultimate Lacquer Trunk is packed with $300 worth of Butter London nail laquers, as well as four of their best-selling treatments and tools of the trade, like Horse Power Nail Fertilizer. ($150, ButterLondon.com)



Cargo Cosmetics’ Limited Edition Northern Lights Holiday Shadow Palette is packaged in a chic red faux croc palette, and comes with 12 highly pigmented winter inspired shades, from soft matte nudes and greens to a gorgeous teal and an antique-like gold. The set includes a mirror and dual-ended brush with a shader and slanted liner. (A $90 value for $39, Ulta.com)

If you’ve been thinking about changing up your skin care routine, the Peter Thomas Roth Camu Camu Power Brightening Duo is all about avoiding dull, drab winter skin. Camu Camu Power Cx30 Vitamin C Brightening Serum and Moisturizer work synergistically to give skin a holiday-worthy glow, and to smooth, firm and improve the appearance of uneven skin tone, fine lines and wrinkles. (A $91 value for $68, PeterThomasRoth.com)

The limited edition By Terry Give Me 5 Smoky Eyes contains five smoking hot products stashed inside in a graphic print pouch that’s seriously worth the splurge. The kit includes Terry’s signature Hyaluronic Eye Primer, Mascara Terrybly, Crayon Kohl Terrybly, Ombre Blackstar and Eyebrow Liner. ($159, beauty.com)

Laura Geller So Scrumptious Vol 2 is all about that healthy, glowing skin, and comes with full-size products of a variety of Laura Geller’s bestsellers: Spackle Under Make-Up Primer (in Champagne), Color Drenched Lip Gloss (in Pink Macaroon), a double-sided makeup brush, and a variety of the cult-favorite Baked products, including Blush-n-Brighten (in Pink Grapefruit), Baked Eye Elements (in Sahara Skies) and Color Correcting Foundation (in Medium). ($59, LauraGeller.com)

Big Hair Don’t Care! This super fab kit from Drybar definitely wins best name. The crown jewel of this kit is the Buttercup Blow Dryer, but there are also five more products for all your big, glam hair needs: Lil’ Lemon Drop Detangler To Go, The Full Pint Medium Round Brush, and Texas Tea Volumizing Shampoo, Conditioner and Hair Spray. (A $268 value for $199, Sephora.com)