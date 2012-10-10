10 Common Beauty Mistakes, 10 Easy Fixes

We’ve all made beauty mistakes in the past (frosty blue eyeshadow anyone?) and although we like to believe we’ve perfected our regimen, but sometimes we have those nights where we sleep in our makeup or mornings when we try to run a flat iron over damp hair. Even beauty editors make simple mistakes. While some of these are obvious no-nos, there are some common mistakes you may not realize you’re doing.
Luckily, there are easy fixes to these problems. There may not be much of a fix to sleeping in your makeover except not doing it, but these 10 beauty mistakes are easy to correct and will save your skin and hair! Check out the slideshow and see if you’re a victim of any of these beauty blunders.
Problem: Washing your hair too much. Shampooing daily is okay if you use gentle products and have fine hair. If you lather more than that or have thick or coarse hair, you're stripping away beneficial oils your hair produces, leaving it dry and dull. Use a moisturizing shampoo once daily or every other day if you can.
Problem: Applying conditioner all over. Many of us apply conditioner like we do with shampoo – starting at the scalp and working our way down. Hair closest to the roots is healthy new growth and the damaged ends are what you should be paying attention to. Plus, conditioner can weigh your hair down and make it look greasy. Instead, start applying your conditioner where you would gather your hair to put in a ponytail.
Problem: Not exfoliating before applying foundation. Foundation and concealer may cover up your blemishes and uneven complexion, but it won't hide your dry skin. In fact, it'll make any dead skin stand out even more. Make sure to use a face scrub to exfoliate and renew your skin, then use a moisturizer before applying any face makeup. (Olay Skin Smoothing Cream Scrub, drugstore.com, $4.79)
Problem: Not using a heat protectant before styling hair. If you blow dry your hair and use other heat styling products every day with no protectants, you're causing your hair to become frizzy, dry, and damaged. Shield your hair from heat damage by generously applying a heat protectant. (Tresemmé Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Spray, Target.com, $3.99)
Problem: Not using enough heat. You may think using a flat iron on a lower setting will save your hair from heat damage, but you may be doing the opposite. Using low heat means you probably have to go over sections multiple times to get your ends straight, which is worse than going over once on a higher setting. Keep your flat iron at about 410 degrees.
Problem: Overmedicating pimples. We know, we've been there. You see a pimple you want gone STAT so you apply an acne treatment, once, twice, maybe three times in hopes it will magically disappear. Acne treatments like salicylic acid dry out the skin and it takes time to work itself into your skin. Apply a thin layer once or else you'll end up with a pimple AND dry skin.
Problem: Ignoring your neck. You should take care of your neck as much as you do your face. Use moisturizer all the way down your neck, and make sure to blend your foundation into your neck so you avoid that infamous foundation line. You don't want to end up with a face that's a different color from your neck.
Problem: Not washing your makeup brushes. We sometimes get lazy and forego washing our brushes, but not only will you end up with mixed shades and products, but you're allowing bacteria to build up. If you're prone to acne (or not) dirty brushes can cause you to break out. Clean your brushes about once a week with a gentle cleanser so you don't spread bacteria all over your face. (M.A.C Brush Cleanser, Bloomingdales.com, $13)
Problem: Eyeshadow falls all over your cheeks. You've applied your foundation and bronzer or blush, then sweep on some eyeshadow on your lids just for half of it to fall on your cheeks. Instead of having to retouch your face, hold a tissue under your eye when brushing on eyeshadow. It'll catch any loose powder and protect your freshly done face.
Problem: yellow nails. If you're like us, you never leave the house without polish on your nails. Consistent wear can yellow your natural nails, especially the dark nail colors of this season! Remove the yellow stains by mixing a few drops of lemon juice with 1/4 cup of hydrogen peroxide and rub it on your nails with cotton balls. Then prevent the stains by always using a base coat before applying any nail polish. (Seche Clear Crystal Clear Base Coat, drugstore.com, $6.99)