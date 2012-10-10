10 Common Beauty Mistakes, 10 Easy Fixes

We’ve all made beauty mistakes in the past (frosty blue eyeshadow anyone?) and although we like to believe we’ve perfected our regimen, but sometimes we have those nights where we sleep in our makeup or mornings when we try to run a flat iron over damp hair. Even beauty editors make simple mistakes. While some of these are obvious no-nos, there are some common mistakes you may not realize you’re doing.

Luckily, there are easy fixes to these problems. There may not be much of a fix to sleeping in your makeover except not doing it, but these 10 beauty mistakes are easy to correct and will save your skin and hair! Check out the slideshow and see if you’re a victim of any of these beauty blunders.