10 Colored Eyeliner Shades to Try Now

Colored eyeliner is one of those things that we always want to try when experimenting with makeup…but at times, have been too afraid to take that bold step into. But, as Fashion Week has shown us, and even candid shots of street style stars has proved, colored eyeliner is a major DO. It should be tried by all because who says makeup can’t be fun? The beautiful part is that while certain hues will undoubtedly accentuate eye colors, anything other than basic black or blue will add an extra dose of dazzle to your eye makeup.
The following slideshow has ten colors of the rainbow you’ve got to try, and the accompanying items and tips will help you to get to that colorful plateau (without feeling over-done in the process)!
Colored eyeliner is the easiest way to make your makeup pop!
Silver is the underrated eye-opener! From a glistening pearly
shade that's futuristic, to an unexpected slate that's a great
alternative to black, this is especially good for when out and about for
dinner and experiencing the nightlife.
(Revlon's Luxurious Color Eyeliner in Pewter, $7.99, drugstore.com)
Blue eyeliner is the one when it comes to colored eyeliner.
Bright, noticeable, and loud, it's awesome for being a shade that's
confident. With this upbeat look, rock on by wearing a demure lip and
blush, or you could just go for it, and wear a deep red too.
(CoverGirl Liquiline Blast Eyeliner in Blue Boom, $6.94, walmart.com)
At first glance, Burgundy looks hard to pull it off. You're
likely afraid it might give a red-eye appearance, but it can be done!
Wear this shade on the lower lash line and play up your bottom lashes as
well. It gives you a totally subtle yet glam vibe.
(Make Up For Ever Aqua Eyes in Burgundy 18L, $19, sephora.com)
Teal or Aquamarine is always amazing! It's especially wonderful
for brown eyes. Try lining both the top and bottom and finish with black
mascara. So gorgeous.
(Urban Decay's 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Mainline, $19, sephora.com)
Ring the bells for gold liner! Naturally celebratory and elegant, gold lined eyes are just regal.
(Rimmel London's Exaggerate Eye Definer in Precious Gold, $5.59, soap.com)
Bright or deep purple eyeliner, we're a fan! Maybe the most punk
of all colored liners, purple is also a shade suitable for girls with
any eye shade.
(Lorac's Pro Cream Eyeliner in Plum, $19, ulta.com)
If you haven't tried this shade already, we know what you're
thinking: PINK eyeliner?! Yes! This is totally wearable, as is pink
eyeshadow, and can totally spice up a classic black cat eye. Trace a
glittery pink atop of an applied dark liner, or with pink eyeliner
pencil, target the inner corners of your eyes for an ethereal touch.
(Urban Decay's 24/7 Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Woodstock, $19, urbandecay.com)
Classic green is another shade you can slide into your regular
routine without feeling high maintenance. Always dependable for those
days where you just need an extra something.
(Laura Mercier's Kohl Eye Pencil in Antique Jade, $22, sephora.com)
A light beige hue, like this Kajal liner (which should really
only be used along your waterline) helps to instantly brighten the
whites of your eyes.
(Stila Cosmetics' Kajal Eyeliner in Apricot Nude, $18, sephora.com)
You've heard it and it's true: pearly white eyeliner brightens
the eye like no other hue. For an editorial look, you can wear it on
your top lash line, or keep it simple and line your water line and add a
dab in your inner corners.
(Stila Cosmetics' Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner in Empress, $20, sephora.com)