10 Colored Eyeliner Shades to Try Now

Colored eyeliner is one of those things that we always want to try when experimenting with makeup…but at times, have been too afraid to take that bold step into. But, as Fashion Week has shown us, and even candid shots of street style stars has proved, colored eyeliner is a major DO. It should be tried by all because who says makeup can’t be fun? The beautiful part is that while certain hues will undoubtedly accentuate eye colors, anything other than basic black or blue will add an extra dose of dazzle to your eye makeup.

The following slideshow has ten colors of the rainbow you’ve got to try, and the accompanying items and tips will help you to get to that colorful plateau (without feeling over-done in the process)!

