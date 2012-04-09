10 Coachella Beauty Essentials To Keep You Fresh All Weekend Long

If you are one of the lucky people that snagged a ticket to this year’s awesome Coachella line-up, you have the no small task of looking great in the blazing West Coast heat.
Whether you are opting for the campgrounds or you booked yourself a nice hotel room for the weekend, dancing in a desert doesn’t exactly scream “beauty.” Thankfully, we’ve rounded up 10 products that will keep you looking great without much effort. So leave your makeup bag at home and opt for a these quick and easy products to get you through your party weekend.
Click through the slideshow above for our beauty essentials to help you not only battle the heat, but look flawless and festival-ready throughout.
Lorac's Vitamin E Stick quickly soothes and helps to heal chapped lips. It can also be used to nourish the delicate area underneath the eyes. Coachella weekend is all about two-in-one products!
(Lorac Vitamin E Stick, $16, sephora.com)
This lightweight, invisible sunscreen offers moderate, heat-resistant sun protection without the oily-feel.
(Clarins' Oil-Free Sunscreen Spray, $32, sephora.com)
One of the most sought after products out there, this Givenchy waterproof mascara is a ball-shaped brush that delivers a curling and high-definition makeup result.
(Givenchy Waterproof Mascara, $30, sephora.com)
A favorite of party-goers everywhere, spray Nude's Hydrating Water spray on your face after cleansing to even skin tone and radiant skin.
(Nude's Hydrating Water, $20, nubonau.com)
This BB cream will be your best friend at all of your music festivals this summer. A moisturizer, sunscreen, and treatment serum, this all-in-one product is made with 50 percent water and helps hydrate and maintain healthy moisture for a dewy look.
(Dr. Jart BB Cream, $32, sephora.com)
A no brainer, two-in-one blush and bronzer sticks are a must-have for a music festival weekend.
(Charlotte Ronson Double Ended Cream Stick, 426, sephora.com)
If you're camping you may not have access to running water at all times, but why go without your simple luxuries. These cleansing wipes are a favorite of ours (and every makeup artist we know).
(Koh Gen Do Cleansing Wipes, $39, sephora.com)
Dry Shampoo -- need we say more. Keep your hair fresh all weekend with this life-saver.
(Oribe Dry Texturzing Spray, $39, barneys.com)
A quick and easy beauty step that shouldn't be forgotten is a hat. Not only will it cover a bad hair day, but it will protect your face from the desert sun too!
(J.Crew Panama Hat, $58, jcrew.com)
Your nails are not to be forgotten. Don't worry about chips and use tribal print nail wraps for your weekend long getaway.
(Nail Rock, $12, asos.com)