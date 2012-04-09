10 Coachella Beauty Essentials To Keep You Fresh All Weekend Long

If you are one of the lucky people that snagged a ticket to this year’s awesome Coachella line-up, you have the no small task of looking great in the blazing West Coast heat.

Whether you are opting for the campgrounds or you booked yourself a nice hotel room for the weekend, dancing in a desert doesn’t exactly scream “beauty.” Thankfully, we’ve rounded up 10 products that will keep you looking great without much effort. So leave your makeup bag at home and opt for a these quick and easy products to get you through your party weekend.

Click through the slideshow above for our beauty essentials to help you not only battle the heat, but look flawless and festival-ready throughout.