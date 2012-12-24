10 Christmas Nail Art Ideas to Jazz Up Your Holiday

As you get ready to spend the day with family and friends, we’re sure you already have an appropriate outfit planned – but are your nails also in the holiday spirit? While we don’t recommend going all out with glitter makeup on Christmas (save it for New Years ladies) you can have some fun with nail art (and impress the kiddies) for the festive holiday.

Whether you’re a nail art pro or are going to have to take these designs to a salon, we have plenty of ideas for you. Some you can actually even pull off yourself, trust us – and ALL of them are going to wow your family. Plus, don’t forget to tweet us your nail art with the hashtag #NailCall to be featured on our site (and to show off your fancy manicures)!