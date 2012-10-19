10 Celebrity Inspired Halloween Costumes to DIY

Ladies, we’ve hit the two week mark. If you haven’t chosen a Halloween costume yet, now is the time! If you’re anything like us, you want a costume that doesn’t cost more than your Longchamp bag even though there’s less fabric to it, so we need to get a little creative. DIY is all the rage nowadays, so put the trend to good use by making a costume inspired by your favorite celebrity.

We’ve rounded up the hottest (and most costume-worthy) celebs of the moment for a little Halloween costume inspiration. From Kelly Osbourne’s purple hair to a duo costume of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, these costumes have the potential to win a few “Best Costume” awards. Whether you’re heading to a party or trick-or-treating, one of these costumes will suit your needs. Plus, most of the looks consist of hair and makeup, so you’ll have more money to spend on that new pair of fall boots you’ve been eyeing.

Looking for a more elaborate costume? Check out our tutorial video for an Effie Trinket look from “The Hunger Games”!

