10 Celebrity Inspired Halloween Costumes to DIY

Ladies, we’ve hit the two week mark. If you haven’t chosen a Halloween costume yet, now is the time! If you’re anything like us, you want a costume that doesn’t cost more than your Longchamp bag even though there’s less fabric to it, so we need to get a little creative. DIY is all the rage nowadays, so put the trend to good use by making a costume inspired by your favorite celebrity.
We’ve rounded up the hottest (and most costume-worthy) celebs of the moment for a little Halloween costume inspiration. From Kelly Osbourne’s purple hair to a duo costume of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, these costumes have the potential to win a few “Best Costume” awards. Whether you’re heading to a party or trick-or-treating, one of these costumes will suit your needs. Plus, most of the looks consist of hair and makeup, so you’ll have more money to spend on that new pair of fall boots you’ve been eyeing.
Looking for a more elaborate costume? Check out our tutorial video for an Effie Trinket look from “The Hunger Games”!
Feeling colorful lately? Dress like Kelly Osbourne with a fluorescent purple wig, some animal print, and a few temporary tattoos.
via Pinterest
Jennifer Lawrence certainly hasn't had a shortage of work lately, but our favorite role of hers is still as Katniss in the Hunger Games. To get the look, channel Katniss' signature braid, go minimal on the makeup, and paint a bow and arrows on an accent nail.
via Pinterest
One of the most anticipated popular Halloween costumes this year is Honey Boo Boo, of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, and her mom, June. For either look, go nuts with the hairspray, hair curlers, and spray tan. Don't forget a tiara!
via Pinterest
Queen Beyonce just announced she'll be performing at the Super Bowl's Half Time Show in February, and we're giddy enough to dress like her come October 31. Choose from your favorite music video costume, paint some killer nails, and don't forget tons of confidence!
via Pinterest
If you haven't heard, comedy queens Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be hosting this year's Golden Globes Awards. Get together with your best friend for a little blonde-and-brunette costuming, channeling these funny ladies.
via Pinterest
Miley Cyrus' look has been making headlines everywhere lately. To get the look, go for a pixie wig with a crazy style, bold red lips, and a fake piercing or two.
via Pinterest
Lena Dunham's most known for her role in Girls, capturing our hearts as the voice of a generation as Hannah. For this costume, don't do your hair or makeup except for a bit of lipstick, draw the famous tattoo on your shoulder, and wear tons of mismatched frumpy 90s clothing.
via Pinterest
For a completely over the top costume, go as Nicki Minaj. A pink wig, lipstick, and nails plus some seriously wild false lashes will get the look. Don't forget to make crazy eyes all night!
via Pinterest
Feeling generous lately? Dress up as Oprah this year, complete with massive curls and jeweled earrings. Oh, and walk around saying "Everyone wins a car!" We're crossing our fingers you'll run into someone dressed as Tom Cruise and you'll be somewhere near a couch.
via Pinterest
Gwen Stefani and No Doubt's new song "Settle Down" is the perfect tune to get ready to while dressing up for Halloween. Get the singer's look with a bold red lip, platinum blonde hair made into a crazy top knot, and a midriff-bearing top.
via Pinterest