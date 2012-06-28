10 of Our Favorite Celebrity Fishtail Braid Hairstyles

Raise your hand if you’ve spent any amount of time in the last few months sitting in front of your mirror, trying to perfect the fishtail braid. We’ve certainly put in some good hours attempting to master the hairstyle that’s sweeping the beauty world, and while we’re not exactly booking appointments to do hair for events, we’ve got it (somewhat) down pat. The style takes some product, patience and a little tress finesse, and the end result is completely worth it.

Lately, our favorite braid has been making quite a few appearances on the red carpet. There are no limitations on variations to the braid and, possibly the reason everyone loves the style so much, is the fact that you really have the freedom to make it your own. We put together a collection of our favorite celebrity interpretations of the trend and we’re inspired to try high, low, polished and demolished fishtails. Refining your fishtail skills will be well worth your time because whatever your final look turns out to be, it’s sure to be a hit with all of your photographer friends (read: anyone with an Instagram account).

[Images via Getty]