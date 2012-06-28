StyleCaster
10 of Our Favorite Celebrity Fishtail Braid Hairstyles

Augusta Falletta
by
Raise your hand if you’ve spent any amount of time in the last few months sitting in front of your mirror, trying to perfect the fishtail braid. We’ve certainly put in some good hours attempting to master the hairstyle that’s sweeping the beauty world, and while we’re not exactly booking appointments to do hair for events, we’ve got it (somewhat) down pat. The style takes some product, patience and a little tress finesse, and the end result is completely worth it.

Lately, our favorite braid has been making quite a few appearances on the red carpet. There are no limitations on variations to the braid and, possibly the reason everyone loves the style so much, is the fact that you really have the freedom to make it your own. We put together a collection of our favorite celebrity interpretations of the trend and we’re inspired to try high, low, polished and demolished fishtails. Refining your fishtail skills will be well worth your time because whatever your final look turns out to be, it’s sure to be a hit with all of your photographer friends (read: anyone with an Instagram account).

Flip through the fishtail slideshow above and tell us which celebrity rocked it best in the comment section below! 

[Images via Getty]

1 of 8

Blake Lively nailed the high fishtail at the premiere of Savages.

Minka Kelly looks gorgeous with a disheveled braid.

Photo: Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Natasha Poly proves that you don't need a ton of volume or length to pull off this look.

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Alicia Keys' fishtail is super loose at the top and tight at the bottom for an all around stunning finished look.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Eva Longoria shows off her braid (and a side of cleavage) with this sideswept fishtail.

Photo: Mark Davis/WireImage

Nicole Scherzinger pulls off the fishtail with volume in the front.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kate Mara's fishtail is a prime example of the polished and demolished look.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner rocks a fishtail with pieces left free to frame her face.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

