10 Best Braid How-To Videos on YouTube

Learning to braid your hair is a rite of passage as a little girl. Whether your mom could French braid or barely put your hair in a ponytail, the moment you somehow learn to make your hair your biggest accessory with a few twists and turns is completely empowering.

Lately, braids have been making waves in the hair industry and it seems as if a new technique is created just about every day. Celebrity braids have been flooding the red carpet and hair-obsessed girls have been flooding Instagram with pictures of their lust-worthy hairstyles. While they’re all gorgeous to look at, figuring out exactly how to get the look can be frustrating at best.

We went through all of the best hair how-to videos on YouTube to bring you the best tutorials in the braid category, showing you every kind of braid from a fishtail to a waterfall to an upside-down French braid bun. Watch your favorite video a few times through and then attempt the braid on your own. Even if it takes a few tries, we promise your friends will all be begging for you to do their hair once you’ve perfected the look.

Do you have a favorite braid? Tell us in the comment section below!