10 Best Braid How-To Videos on YouTube

Learning to braid your hair is a rite of passage as a little girl. Whether your mom could French braid or barely put your hair in a ponytail, the moment you somehow learn to make your hair your biggest accessory with a few twists and turns is completely empowering.
Lately, braids have been making waves in the hair industry and it seems as if a new technique is created just about every day. Celebrity braids have been flooding the red carpet and hair-obsessed girls have been flooding Instagram with pictures of their lust-worthy hairstyles. While they’re all gorgeous to look at, figuring out exactly how to get the look can be frustrating at best.
We went through all of the best hair how-to videos on YouTube to bring you the best tutorials in the braid category, showing you every kind of braid from a fishtail to a waterfall to an upside-down French braid bun. Watch your favorite video a few times through and then attempt the braid on your own. Even if it takes a few tries, we promise your friends will all be begging for you to do their hair once you’ve perfected the look.
The upside down French braid bun hairstyle has been everywhere lately and we can't get enough. Learn the technique for the style here.
Braided Crowns are the ones much more appropriate for those of us who aren't Kate Middleton and who aren't quite up to the floral crown. Learn how to don one here.
Waterfall Braids look simple, but even if you can pull off the style, finishing the braid can be tough. Check out this video and learn how to polish the look.
This Dutch braid updo is gorgeous for a wedding or weekend brunch. Learn the tricks to get the look here.
Dying for a fishtail braid? Watch this tutorial and be the envy of all of your friends with the typical three-strand braids.
Three-stranded braids are just fine, but we've fallen for this five-stranded braid after watching this video.
The spiral staircase bun is not for the faint-hearted. Watch this video a few times, and if you're brave enough, attempt the look yourself.
Not the French braid, but the Dutch braid! Learn how to get this lovely style here.
Perfect for hiding a bad hair day, this asymmetrical braided updo is an answer to a problem we've all had. Learn how to fix a bad case of bed head here.
The princess braided updo is fit for the inner princess in all of us. Here's how to show off the royalty inside of you.