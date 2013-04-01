10 of the Best Body Washes Under $10

Let’s face it: a girl’s gotta shower. Between a long day and the fact that sometimes you just feel kind of ..ick.. the need for a good soap session is a part of daily life. The most important part of this event: the body wash you use.
The good thing is that it doesn’t have to cost a fortune to suds up these days. We’ve rounded up our favorite low-cost, high-impact body washes for under $10 that soften, cleanse and can generally do everything for your skin except land you that hot date. Well, actually, with your gorgeous skin after use, we’re pretty sure they can even do that. Read on, shower lovers!
Find out how to get glowing skin just in time for the warmer weather with these body wash picks!
For anyone with dry, itchy skin, this combination of natural colloidal oatmeal and a soothing blend of natural emollients and oils helps soothe itchy, dry skin and rinses clean for soft skin for hours out of the shower. It's also perfect for sensitive skin since it's soap and dye-free.
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash, $6.79, drugstore.com
We love any body wash that can allow us to cheat on our perfume (hey, saves time and money, right?) and this uber-hydrating body wash is our new favorite. With wild peony and red plum combined for an exotic fragrance inspired by flowers at the peak of bloom, this body wash leaves behind soft skin and an intoxicating OMG-you-smell-amazing scent. We love.
Caress Tempting Whisper Body Wash with Wild Peony + Red Plum, $5.29, drugstore.com
When it comes to skin-loving ingredients, it's kind of hard to beat Olay for products that smell amazing and get to work immediately. Whether it's intense moisture or an overall refreshing shower experience you're looking for (public transportation is SO uncivilized), they've got you covered.
Olay Ultra Moisture with Shea Butter Body Wash and Olay Simply Refresh Rainforest Flower Body Wash, $4.97 and $5.94 respectively, walmart.com
Trying to make the world AND your body a better place to be? Try these amazing new body washes which are 93% plant-based and packed with essential oils for a truly awesome shower experience. Free from phtalates, parabens and synthetic fragrances, they're great for allergy and/or earth-conscious gals...or anyone, really.
Seventh Generation Body Washes, $7.99, seventhgeneration.com
Do YOU have a hard time waking up in the morning? We did until we tried this fantastic, natural wonder of a body wash packed with peppermint and soothing rosemary. It's a gentle way to cleanse your skin and kick yourself into reality for the day ahead while softening your skin. We're hooked.
Burt's Bees Fabulously Fresh Peppermint & Rosemary Body Wash, $8, burtsbees.com
Packed with beta-carotene and melon, this organic formula helps soothe dry skin and pack it with all sorts of hydrating softness. You'll emerge from the shower with an incredible glow and super-soft skin thanks to a petroleum and paraben-free formula. Slight urge to snack on healthy veggies might be a welcome side effect.
Yes to Carrots Hydrating Shower Gel, $7.99, drugstore.com
Okay, so let's say that the winter-dry skin thing is just over and you're ready for some long-lasting relief. Say no more: grab either of these amazing hydrating body washes that will help slough off dull, lifeless skin with a mild cleanser and pack in so much moisture you can see the difference and see your skin visible improve with use. Yep, they're that good.
Dove Visible Care Creme Body Wash with NutriMoisture and Deep Moisture Nourishing Body Washes, $8.29 & $8.99 respectively, drugstore.com
Sometimes, a girl just needs a little sparkle, you know? This cream oil formula gently cleanses while packing skin with amazing hydration and a bit of shine due to sparkling diamond powder. The white calla blossom fragrance seals the deal: the spotlight is on you when you use it, period.
Nivea Touch of Sparkle Cream Oil Body Wash, $5.99, drugstore.com
Got a problem with body acne or oil skin? This amazing, tried-and-true shower staple comes complete with salicylic acid to help remove impurities and keep body acne at bay (without over-drying) while it cleanses with a pick-me-up scent of naturally-derived pink grapefruit extract. This is an after-workout staple and a shower must-have.
Neutrogena Body Clear Body Wash, $6.39, drugstore.com
For skin that's just had it, you need a little pick-me-up. This fantastic new body wash comes with Himalayan pink salt, which is packed with tons of minerals and elements that can nourish and treat your skin. Skin is hydrated, softer, and more nourished than ever before. Have we even talked about the gorgeous water lily scent? Sheer heaven.
Dial Skin Therapy Himalayan Pink Salt Replenishing Body Wash, $3.99, target.com