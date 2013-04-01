10 of the Best Body Washes Under $10

Let’s face it: a girl’s gotta shower. Between a long day and the fact that sometimes you just feel kind of ..ick.. the need for a good soap session is a part of daily life. The most important part of this event: the body wash you use.

The good thing is that it doesn’t have to cost a fortune to suds up these days. We’ve rounded up our favorite low-cost, high-impact body washes for under $10 that soften, cleanse and can generally do everything for your skin except land you that hot date. Well, actually, with your gorgeous skin after use, we’re pretty sure they can even do that. Read on, shower lovers!