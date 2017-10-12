10 of the Best White Nail Polishes On the Market Right Now

White nail polish has kinda become a summer must, but we’re advocating that it turns into a fall and winter standard as well. I mean, what’s more wintery than snow—or a nail polish that looks like snow? A nice, clean white polish has a classic look that really shouldn’t be avoided after Labor Day just because some old rule tells us we can’t wear the color in cooler months.
Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, and Beyoncé have all been spotted with the coveted white tips. Some of our favorite brands, like OPI, Zoya and Essie have great white lacquers that should definitely be part of everyone’s nail arsenal. Here are our top 10 picks for the best white nail polish at every price point. Give them a whirl.
Originally posted May 2013. Updated October 2017.
All the best white polishes, ahead.
Essie Blanc
Like the name itself, this polish is super opaque and leaves your nails looking white as ever.
OPI Alpine Snow
This is a gel, so you know it's gonna provide that perfect, thick color.
Zoya Snow White
This polish can have a mattified effect if no top coat is placed over it and has a slight hint of beige, which is awesome if you like to keep things a little neutral.
Julep Nail Vernis Kate
This white is a bit more girly with a hint of shimmer included in the opaque white color.
Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Feathered
This white is a pure, opaque white and all the OCC polishes are five-free and cruelty free. Score.
Nars Ecume
Who doesn't love Nars? This polish is so white it almost screams at you.
China Glaze White Out
This polish will keep you staring at your hand all day long!
Sally Hanson XTreme Wear White On
This white is a great inexpensive drugstore option.
Deborah Lippmann Saving Grace
This opaque white is amazing and needs to be in everyone's own personal beauty closet.
Ella + Mila Pure Love
The name says it all! Pure Love
is a nice, pure white and the polish is free from all the yucky chemicals you usually find in lacquers.