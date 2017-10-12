StyleCaster
10 of the Best White Nail Polishes On the Market Right Now

Jaclyn Sciara
Photo: Sasha Bell/Getty Images

White nail polish has kinda become a summer must, but we’re advocating that it turns into a fall and winter standard as well. I mean, what’s more wintery than snow—or a nail polish that looks like snow? A nice, clean white polish has a classic look that really shouldn’t be avoided after Labor Day just because some old rule tells us we can’t wear the color in cooler months.

MORE: Laverne Cox Is Launching a Nail Polish Collection With ORLY Nails

Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, and Beyoncé have all been spotted with the coveted white tips. Some of our favorite brands, like OPI, Zoya  and Essie have great white lacquers that should definitely be part of everyone’s nail arsenal. Here are our top 10 picks for the best white nail polish at every price point. Give them a whirl.

Originally posted May 2013. Updated October 2017.

The 10 best white nail polishes

All the best white polishes, ahead.

The 10 best white nail polishes: Essie Blanc

Essie Blanc

Like the name itself, this polish is super opaque and leaves your nails looking white as ever.

The 10 best white nail polishes: OPI Alpine Snow

OPI Alpine Snow

This is a gel, so you know it's gonna provide that perfect, thick color.

The 10 best white nail polishes: Zoya Snow White

Zoya Snow White

This polish can have a mattified effect if no top coat is placed over it and has a slight hint of beige, which is awesome if you like to keep things a little neutral.

The 10 best white nail polishes: Julep Kate

Julep Nail Vernis Kate

This white is a bit more girly with a hint of shimmer included in the opaque white color.

The 10 best white nail polishes: OCC Feathered

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Feathered

This white is a pure, opaque white and all the OCC polishes are five-free and cruelty free. Score.

The 10 best white nail polishes: Nars Ecume

Nars Ecume

Who doesn't love Nars? This polish is so white it almost screams at you.

The 10 best white nail polishes: China Glaze White Out

China Glaze White Out

This polish will keep you staring at your hand all day long!

The 10 best white nail polishes: Sally Hanson White On

Sally Hanson XTreme Wear White On

This white is a great inexpensive drugstore option.

The 10 best white nail polishes: Deborah Lippmann Saving Grace

Deborah Lippmann Saving Grace

This opaque white is amazing and needs to be in everyone's own personal beauty closet.

The 10 best white nail polishes: Ella + Mila Pure Love
Ella + Mila Pure Love 

The name says it all! Pure Love is a nice, pure white and the polish is free from all the yucky chemicals you usually find in lacquers.

