10 Best Moisturizing Lip Products to Get You Through the Dry Winter Months

Unless you know something we dont know, then you’ve also experienced the agony of dry, chapped lips. The below freezing, windy conditions can really work a number on our lips during the winter months. Your lips are the most fragile skin on your body, so make sure to keep them moisturized and kissable with some of our favorite balms and moisturizers, below.



1. Vaseline Lip Therapy Petroleum Jelly



If you’re looking to get back to basics, then this is the lip moisturizer for you. There are no fancy oils or antioxidants here — just good old petroleum jelly. You are sure to be protected from the elements, and see long-lasting moisture all day. (Vaseline Lip Therapy Petroleum Jelly, $3, at drugstore.com)



2. Burt’s Bees Beeswax Lip Balm



This is the most popular of all the Burt’s Bees products! The balm contains coconut and sunflower oil that helps nourish, condition, and seal in hydration. The formula also contains peppermint oil, which allows you to feel your lips tingle as it works in moisture. You can also pick up the tinted lip balm for a touch of color. (Beeswax Lip Balm, $3, at burtsbees.com)



3. Carmex Original Formula



You know you’re getting a trustworthy product when it has been around since 1937! Carmex contains natural emollients, like cocoa butter and lanolin, which suck in moisture. We guarantee that your lips will stay protected from the windy dry air with this one! (Carmex Original Formula, $1.69, at cvs.com)

4. Eucerin’s Aquaphor Healing Ointment



This product is not only great for keeping your lips moisturized — it also works on your hands and body to protect dry, cracked, or irritated skin. Talk about double duty! (Aquaphor healing ointment, $5.09, at riteaidonlinestore.com)

5. Kiehl’s Lip Balm #1



Since 1851, Kiehl’s has been serving up quality skin and hair products, and this lip balm is no exception. The formula SPF 4 and cotton seed oil help relieve chapped lips. (Kiehl’s lip balm #1, $7, at Kiehls.com)

6. Neutrogena Lip Boost Intense Moisture Therapy



We especially love this product because in addition to moisturizing, it also enhances lip fullness. This is the perfect lip balm to wear under your lip color for soft, fuller lips. The formula contains cucumber, peppermint, and sesame oil. (Neutrogena lip boost, $6.59, at drugstore.com)

7. Smith’s Rosebud Salve



This cult favorite is the perfect solution to all of your winter woes. While it works wonders on your lips, it can also be great for soothing dry elbows or knees. It comes in flavors like Brambleberry, Minted Rose, and Strawberry. (Rosebud Salve, $6, at Sephora.com)

8. L’Occitane Shea Butter Lip Balm



If you love what shea butter does for your body, then you’ll absolutely love what it does for dry lips. This smooth, non-sticky balm is great at keeping moisture locked in, without constant re-application. (L’Occitane shea butter lip balm, $10, at Sephora.com)

9. Bobbi Brown Lip Balm SPF 15



This formula keeps your lips smooth with wheat germ and olive oil, without leaving you with a greasy feeling. You can also make sure your lips stay protected from the sun with its SPF 15 ingredient. (Bobbi Brown lip balm SPF 15, $17, at bobbibrowncosmetics.com)

10. Clinique Superbalm Moisturizing Gloss



Trying to find a balm and gloss in one may have once seemed like a virtually fruitless task, but not anymore. This gloss from Clinique is a lip gloss, moisturizer, and color tint in one. Try it in any of their eight wonderful shades — we especially like the Rootbeer hue. (Clinique superbalm moisturizing gloss, $14, at Clinique.com)

