10 Best Hairstyle Tutorials From Pinterest You Can Wear Now

If you’re like us, you don’t have the patience to watch a 10 minute video on how to do the latest hairstyle, yet you want to rock the latest braided updo. That’s where pictorials and Pinterest come in handy. If you check out the Hair & Beauty category on Pinterest, many of the images pinned are pictorials with step-by-step instructions on how to do hairstyles and makeup tricks. Who doesn’t love this?

Most of them are really clear on what to do to get each look, making it easy for you to copy. We compiled the ten best hair pictorials from Pinterest for you to try. From elegant updos for special occasions to casual braided styles, we’re sure you’ll find a reason to try each of these. See the slideshow for some hair inspiration and click on the links to see the full pictorial.