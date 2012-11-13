10 Best Hairstyle Tutorials From Pinterest You Can Wear Now

If you’re like us, you don’t have the patience to watch a 10 minute video on how to do the latest hairstyle, yet you want to rock the latest braided updo. That’s where pictorials and Pinterest come in handy. If you check out the Hair & Beauty category on Pinterest, many of the images pinned are pictorials with step-by-step instructions on how to do hairstyles and makeup tricks. Who doesn’t love this?
Most of them are really clear on what to do to get each look, making it easy for you to copy. We compiled the ten best hair pictorials from Pinterest for you to try. From elegant updos for special occasions to casual braided styles, we’re sure you’ll find a reason to try each of these. See the slideshow for some hair inspiration and click on the links to see the full pictorial.
A French braid can be hard enough to do on yourself let alone a French fishtail braid. But this braided bun looks super cute and this pictorial shows you step by step how to achieve it! Photo via Pinterest.
Try this vintage inspired ponytail for the holidays. Photo via Pinterest.
This pictorial shows how to do a braided hairband using two braids. Make them thin or thick and pair with hair down or up! Photo via Pinterest.
This is such an easy and cute updo that can work for several occasions. Wear it to a wedding, a holiday event, or even date night. Photo via Pinterest.
Combine a braided hairband with this gorgeous updo for a wedding or other special occasion. Photo via Pinterest.
Lauren Conrad shows you how to create this vintage-inspired hairstyle. Photo via Pinterest.
This is great if you have long hair but want to try a short hairstyle by pinning your hair into a cute updo. Photo via Pinterest.
There's only a few steps to get this updo that could work for everyday. Photo via Pinterest.
If you want to be really girlie (or channel Lady Gaga) and wear a bow in your hair, follow these steps. Photo via Pinterest.
This is a really cute (and easy) way to upgrade any ponytail. Photo via Pinterest.