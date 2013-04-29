10 Best Beauty Looks From Bridal Week 2013

Besides Fashion Week, Bridal Week is one of our favorite times of the year. Designers send their most elegant lace, tulle, organza and silk down the runway, accessorizing with gorgeous chignons, updos and accessories that make for dreamy wedding hair ideas. Whether you’re heading down the aisle yourself or you’re just dreaming of the big day (let’s be honest – we’re all guilty of the “Wedding Day Inspiration” board on Pinterest before we’re even engaged), your wedding day hair and makeup should be flawless and the looks we saw at Bridal Week 2013 gave us some serious inspiration.

From Oscar de la Renta to Vera Wang, designers outdid themselves this year with bridal beauty. Take a look at the 10 best looks from Bridal Week 2013 and tell us which look you’d like to wear for your wedding in the comments below!

