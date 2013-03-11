The Only 10 Beauty Wipes You’ll Ever Need

Is it just us, or are wipes everywhere you look? It seems like every time we turn around, a new product is coming in the form of a wipe in a portable pack that’s bound to cleanse something that needs work. The question is: between all of the different makeup removers, nail polish removers, cleansing wipes and hair wipes, which ones should you actually buy?
We’re here to help. After taking a look at countless beauty wipes on the market, we’ve put together our favorite wipes for body, face, eyes, hair and nails. This is the complete guide to the best wipes for just about any need, at any time. Want to know which wipes will change your beauty routine for the better? Click through for our ultimate list.
The ultimate guide to beauty wipes!
Taking your makeup off is hands down one of the best things you can do for your skin on a daily basis. These new wipes from Maybelline are super gentle, using an oil-free conditioning agent to cleanse and break down even the toughest makeup (think waterproof and heavily pigmented products) while leaving your face hydrated and baby smooth.
(Maybelline Clean Express! Makeup Remove Facial Towelettes, $4.99, target.com)
If you need deep cleansing, try these wipes packed with pineapple enzymes to break through surface oils and dead skin. They'll deep clean your pores while removing makeup and balancing your skin's moisture balance with awapuhi and aloe. It's like getting vacation skin with each use.
(Alba Botanica Natural Hawaiian 3-in-1 Clean Towelettes in Deep Pore Purifying Pineapple Enzyme, $5.99, albabotanica.com)
Those who are acne prone will want to try these gentle but effective towelettes. Packed with willow bark extract, they gently remove surface dirt, makeup and impurities, then deposit maximum strength salicylic acid to knock out acne causing bacteria where it starts. No excess dryness - just soft, clean, healthy skin.
(Alba Botanica Natural Anecdote Clean n' Treat Towelettes, $5.99, albabotanica.com)
For those with sensitive skin (or who just want a gentle formula), these wipes are formulated with elderflower extract and chamomile to soothe, soften and condition while they clean. Use them to remove makeup, dirt and anything else that comes between you and clean, soft skin.
(Elemis FreshSkin Make-Up Away Cleansing Wipes, $16, timetospa.com)
Can you use a wipe on the body? Absolutely! This 2-in-1 pad gently removes dead skin while targeting some of your biggest concerns, like body acne, uneven skin tone and dry skin. With ingredients such as witch hazel, glycolic acid and willow bark extract, it can even the look and feel of your skin with one use.
(Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Smoothing Body Towel, $36, sephora.com)
Even the most dedicated nail polish addict wants a more gentle solution to harsh polish removers. These nail wipes are acetone free and packed with organic Argan oil to not only remove your lacquer, but soothe and condition your nails and cuticles as well. They're sheer genius.
(Josie Maran Bear Naked Nail Wipes, $9.00, sephora.com)
Even your eyes can get in on the action with these amazing wipes that contain soothing Visine with other active ingredients to remove anything that might irritate the eye. Makeup? Check. Allergens and pollution? Check? These wipes are even safe for sensitive eyes.
(Visine Total Eye Soothing Wipes, $8.29, walgreens.com)
This is the ultimate wipe for getting fabulous hair fast. The sheet contains the celebrity hairstylist's exclusive mix of ingredients (including wild orchid extract and vitamins A, B5 and E) to smoothe the hair cuticle, increase manageability and calm flyaways while leaving behind incredible shine. They're perfect for on-the-go hairstyling, no matter what your hair type.
(Ted Gibson Hairsheet, $14.95, dermstore.com)
The AM formula of these great cleansing towelettes is packed with citrus and cucumber to gently soothe and cleanse for a bright morning, while the PM formula with chamomile and white tea soothes and cleanses before bed. These formulas basically mean there's no excuse not to cleanse your face, no matter what time of day it is.
(Pond's Wet Cleansing Towelettes in Morning Refresh with Citrus & Cucumber and Evening Soothe with Chamomile & White Tea, $5.69, drugstore.com)
Have a problem with excess sweating? These genius wipes contain a formula that mimics the effects of Botox treatments under the arms, which can stop sweating at the source. If you suffer from embarrassing sweat marks, these discreet little packets can be a lifesaver.
(Dermadoctor Med e Tate, $48, sephora.com)
If you're a workout fanatic, you really should cleanse your face after working out. These wipes are amazing, oil-free and perfect for pre-workout makeup removal and post-workout face cleansing. You can also use them around your sports bra for a quick cleansing if you can't hit the showers to keep body acne at bay.
(Neutrogena Deep Clean Oil-Free Makeup Remover Cleansing Wipes, $7.19, drugstore.com)