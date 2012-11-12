10 Beauty Looks You Can Wear to Your Guy’s House This Thanksgiving

Spending Thanksgiving with your man at his place? You’ll want to have a look that’s romantic but still casual enough for the home. You can still achieve a gorgeous look without going all out on your hair and makeup, instead choose one feature to focus on and leave the rest simple. Want to wear a red lipstick but still be kissable? Choose a red stain that will last hours like e.l.f’s Studio Lip Stain in Red Carpet.

Check out the slideshow above for inspirational beauty looks from the Fall/Winter 2012 runways. Endure the cold weather outside with warm makeup like brown and bronze eyeshadows. Add a fall hat for a sophisticated look! Let us know in the comments below what look you’ll be going for this Thanksgiving!