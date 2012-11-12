10 Beauty Looks You Can Wear to Your Guy’s House This Thanksgiving

Spending Thanksgiving with your man at his place? You’ll want to have a look that’s romantic but still casual enough for the home. You can still achieve a gorgeous look without going all out on your hair and makeup, instead choose one feature to focus on and leave the rest simple. Want to wear a red lipstick but still be kissable? Choose a red stain that will last hours like e.l.f’s Studio Lip Stain in Red Carpet.
Check out the slideshow above for inspirational beauty looks from the Fall/Winter 2012 runways. Endure the cold weather outside with warm makeup like brown and bronze eyeshadows. Add a fall hat for a sophisticated look! Let us know in the comments below what look you’ll be going for this Thanksgiving!
You can never go wrong with a classic red lip. Choose a rich matte lipstick like this one and pair it with minimal eye makeup.
Draw attention to your eyes with thick black eyeliner on your upper lid and several coats of mascara. Pair with a nude lip or a pale pink lipstick.
Do a teal version of a smokey eye by blending teal or dark green eyeshadow with brown or bronze. It's light and gorgeous enough for Thanksgiving dinner.
Blushed cheeks and pink stained lips is a playful winter look perfectly suitable for drinking your favorite wine at your guy's house.
Follow the braid trend by creating a braided hairband over a middle part and leaving the rest of your hair down in tousled waves. It's romantic and playful.
Dark eyes and a straight blow-out hairstyle with a floppy hat will have your guy thankful he's with such a gorgeous woman.
A dark wine lip is perfect for a late night candle-lit Thanksgiving dinner with your man. Make it super romantic by leaving your hair down but twisting the front sections to the back and pinning with bobby pins.
Create a faux bob by pinning your hair underneath and finish the look with a vintage inspired headband.
Use a light brown or golden eyeshadow all around your eye for a smudged eye that's light enough for day but still gorgeous enough for the night.
Create a textured ponytail at the nape of your neck for a hairstyle that's casual but chic. If you want it to look more sleek, wrap a piece of hair around the elastic.