Every Friday afternoon we turn to Twitter to join a few of our nearest and dearest for a weekly #beautychat from 2PM to 3PM. We’ve found that while we here at Beauty High have an unhealthy obsession with all things beauty, an awful lot of you have the exact same obsession. We spend the hour chatting about everything from the latest trends to how to make our hair as healthy as it can be.
10 Great Beauty Tips from This Week’s #BeautyChat
This week’s chat we focused on how to avoid the terrors of humidity, the newest inventions for the beauty world, double-duty products, and everyone’s favorite beauty trick in the morning. Check out the best tips from today’s chat below and join us next Friday at 2PM for #beautychat!
1. @NaomiandJean: I love @Smashbox Photo Finish & @ybcosmetics Primer!@Madeleine_Clair: @NaomiandJean @beautyhigh any primer suggestions ?
#beautychat
2. @24Blogazine: @BeautyHigh Most Estheticians we’ve talked to have recommended a combination of both. Everything is good with moderation! TY
#beautychat
3. @MaggyLondon: @
amandaelser @ BeautyHigh [Middle parts] look great with shiny straight hair. #beautychat
4. @
LTFashion: @ BeautyHigh A little white shimmer on the brow bone and inner corners of my eyes for a quick wake up! #beautychat
5. @Clarisonic: @BeautyHigh @SearsFashion1st adding some blue in your eye makeup makes you look more awake. Don’t overdo it though!
#beautychat
6. @MaggyLondon: @SearsFashion1st @BeautyHigh Black liner on the top and brown on the bottom.
#beautychat
7. @MilanParkAve: @BeautyHigh
#Beautychat Eyebright from benefit hides everything from the night before even lack of sleep. @cameothenovel1
8. @MiracleSkin: EXFOLIATE, EXFOLIATE, EXFOLIATE! 🙂 RT @beautyhigh:
#Beautychat What are everyone’s must-do beauty tricks in the morning?
9. @SearsFashion1st: @BeautyHigh @LTFashion always a fan of the loose side braid but loving the Dutch braid!
#beautychat
10. @samanthaisvogue: @BeautyHigh @Smashbox Cream Cheek Trio, lips & cheeks 3 fabulous shades
#beautychat
