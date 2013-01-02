10 Beauty Resolutions We Made for 2013 That May Inspire You Too

As we all know, New Year’s is all about reflecting back on the memories of the year that has passed, and celebrating the year that is ahead. So basically, dressing up in your hottest sequins (and best faux lashes) for a night out with friends that you’ll never forget. But, while you’re out having the time of your life, the conversation generally turns to your resolutions at some point during the evening. While many people resolve to work off the pounds that they have most likely put on during the holiday season, a lot of us simply want to stick to better habits all around, whether that be in our relationships or beauty routines.

After giving it some thought, we’ve gathered our beauty resolutions for 2013. Some seem easy to maintain, like staying consistent with our dental hygiene habits or washing our makeup off each night, while others (like finally figuring out how to do a salon-worthy blowout) are harder to tackle. Flip through our list of resolutions and feel free to borrow for your own list – and of course, let us know in the comments below what you’ve resolved to do this year.