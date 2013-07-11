We’re all suckers for a good lip balm or mascara, but we also tend to be suckers for the wild beauty myths that run rampant throughout our lives. We hear about them on Twitter, from our moms and through the media, but some beauty myths are just that: Myths. Here, we break down 10 beauty myths we all fall for, and why you should think twice the next time you take on a myth as a rule.

1. Shaving will make your body hair grow back thicker. While you may think that your hair grows back thicker each time you shave, this is not the case. Much to our pleasant surprise, the hair just appears shorter and a bit more stubbly, making it seem thicker than it really is in between shaves.

2. Pumping your mascara brush makes for better application. Although you think you’re picking up more product, more air is being let into the mascara tube, making your mascara dry out sooner than it should. This leads to dry, flaky lashes and bacteria in the mascara tube. Instead, swirl the mascara wand inside the tube to pick up more product.

3. If you only use hot tools on your hair once in a while, you don’t need heat protectant spray. During the summer, we have more reservations than usual about using heat styling tools on our hair. Regardless of how often you use heat styling tools on your hair, you should be using a heat protectant spray each time.

4. There’s no way to prevent yellowing nails. While we know that consistently painting nails can eventually lead them to a yellow tint, there are a few ways to prevent and treat them. First, be sure to use a base coat before applying colored nail polish. Next, choose a top coat with UVA/UVB protection, helping to shield your nails from the sun. Also, use baking soda as a secret weapon to bring your nails back to life after heavy application of polish and when a yellow tint begins to appear.

5. Once your blush shatters after dropping it, it’s done. Hang on to that shattered makeup, ladies. All you need to do is pour rubbing alcohol into the broken compact or container and gently mix until the makeup turns to a clay consistency. Wait for the product to dry and you are set with makeup that’s good as new!

6. Wearing makeup everyday is bad for your skin. While wearing tons of makeup can be cumbersome for the skin on your face, wearing makeup consistently won’t actually make your skin worse. Granted, a day with no makeup feels great, but the real culprit of skin damage is not consistently washing your makeup off (this means leaving makeup on overnight).

7. Your shampoo familiarizes itself to your hair and no longer performs. While it’s great to change up the hair products you use every once in a while, it’s not absolutely necessary. If your hair is feeling flat, dry or damaged after continued use of one specific shampoo, don’t blame the shampoo! Usually, the problem is due to product build up from hairsprays, serums, oils and more. If this happens, try a clarifying shampoo once per week and continue on with your regularly scheduled shampooing.

8. Certain hair products can eliminate split ends. While they are inevitable, we cannot eliminate them completely. Oils and serums are notorious for improving the situation that we call split ends, but the real remedy for split ends is a haircut.

9. Filing your nails can be done in any directly. Always file your nails in the same direction, allowing your nails to grow faster and longer. Filing from both directions on one nail can lead to breakage and peeling.

10. There’s no way to avoid getting lipstick on your teeth. Before you run out the door and start your day, there’s one trick that you’ll never be able to do without. Make an “O” shape with your mouth, and stick your pointer finger directly in the middle of the “O,” then pull out. The lipstick on the inside of your lips will come off on your finger, leaving your teeth free from lipstick’s harm.

Image via Istock

