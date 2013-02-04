10 Beauty Must-Haves for New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is just around the corner, and editors everywhere are confirming their schedules, picking out outfits and stocking up on beauty products. While we may also be trying to get in beauty rest while we can, many of us have certain rituals when it comes to fashion week (for example, drinking a glass of Emergen-C each day for the week prior) that help get us through the hectic yet oh-so-fun times. As a beauty editor, I spend my time backstage interviewing the best of the best in hair and makeup and checking out all of the gorgeous models before they hit the runway.
But, since I’m backstage with the talent, I certainly can’t let my own beauty look suffer simply because I’m tired. Above I’ve listed what my beauty essentials are for the week (pretty much everything that I’ve stockpiled on my vanity right at this moment). From bold pink lipsticks to hand sanitzer, these are the things I’ll be relying on most this upcoming week (besides of course my iPhone). Let me know if you have any suggestions for great long-lasting products (or life-saving eye creams) in the comments below, and of course follow along with me on Twitter and Instagram to catch all of our behind-the-scenes!
Find out what I'll have on me at all times during NYFW ...
Between the hectic days running from show to show (and then posting stories) to the late nights at events, we're not kidding when we say fashion week can be exhausting. I'll be slathering on SK-II's eye cream each night to help minimize the damage. (SK-II Signature Eye Cream, $110, nordstrom.com)
There is no better time than fashion week to wear bold lipstick in long-lasting formulas. MAC Cosmetics' Pink Pigeon is just that (and I'm obsessed with bright pinks at the moment). (MAC Cosmetics Pink Pigeon, $15, maccosmetics.com)
Blotting papers are a must-have for long, busy days when you're running from cold outside temps to over-heated indoors. These papers from Boscia save you from any oil slicks. (Boscia Blotting Papers, $10, sephora.com)
Since everyone should be drinking water on a daily basis anyway, why not drink water that is infused with vitamins and antioxidants? Activate is enhanced with different blends of vitamins (for energy or defense) and considering the fashion week flu is not something to mess with, I'll be drinking these consistently. (Activate, $21.46, amazon.com)
Like I said earlier, I'm avoiding disease like a proper germaphobe this fashion week. I'll be carrying these hand sanitizer wipes all week long (and using them religiously). (La Fresh Healthy Hand Sanitizer Wipes, $4.99, dermstore.com)
Since the week is all about shoving iPhones and recording devices into legendary makeup artist and hairstylists' faces for interviews, your nails better look good. You'll never have time for a second manicure, but one of my favorite things to do when I need a quick touch-up is to add a bit of glitter to my tips to prolong my mani. (Nails Inc. Special Effects 3D Glitter Nail, $9.50, sephora.com)
Everyone needs a trusty lip balm for the winter months, and Nivea's is an old stand-by. It gives you just the right amount of moisture over lipstick or bare lips. (Nivea Lip Balm, $2.79, walgreens.com)
Running around in the cold and wind is never great for curly haired girls, but luckily there are plenty of products for a mid-day revival. I'll be storing Redken's Curvaceous Wind Up at my desk for a quick office spritz to minimize frizz and bring life back to my curls. (Redken Curvaceous Wind Up, Redken Salons)
A classic red lip is also a fashion week must, and this one from Tarte is not only super moisturizing, but also long-lasting (as in, you can chug 3 coffees throughout the day and still have color on your lips). (Tarte Glamazon Pure Performance Lipstick in Fierce, $26, tartecosmetics.com)
With all of the hand sanitizer I'll be using, dried out hands are pretty much unavoidable. L'Occitane's hand creams are tiny and super-moisturizing to save your hands from cracking in the cold. (L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, $10, usa.loccitane.com)