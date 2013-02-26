10 of the Best Beauty Looks From Milan Fashion Week 2013

Milan Fashion Week is just about wrapping up as Paris Fashion Week, the final installment of Fashion Month, commences today. After seeing the crazy looks on the runways in London and the wearable trends from designers in New York, this season is proving to be one full of inspiration. As the shows in Italy wrap up, we’ve put together 10 of our favorite looks from the fashion shows.
From the multi-colored fox fur mohawks at Fendi to the green eyeshadow at Kristina Ti and Max Mara, the beauty looks that models strutted down the catwalk this week were all but boring. If you’re planning on multi-colored hair this season or you’re trying to decide on what your signature bold lip color will be, you need to take a look at these 10 beauty looks from Milan Fashion Week.
Just Cavalli's larger than life hair and dark eyeliner made a huge statement.
Kristina Ti went for green eyeshadow and a braided updo, proving that colored shadows are here to stay.
Krizia's futuristic, sleek ponytail coordinates wonderfully with the silver collection.
Karlie Kloss modeled Twiggy-like eyelashes at the Ports 1961 show.
Max Mara and Kristina Ti both went for green shadow, but Max Mara used it underneath the eye, opting for a taupe color on the lid.
There's nothing like a great hair accessory, and Philipp Plein knows how to work a headband with a smokey eye.
John Richmond took the bold brow trend up a notch by pairing it with a dark, practically blacked-out eye.
