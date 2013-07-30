10 Beauty Gurus You Should Subscribe to on YouTube

There are so many beauty gurus sharing their tips and tricks online, especially on YouTube. So many people love what they do and share their secrets – it’s one of the amazing aspects of our community. If you haven’t had a chance to explore all the videos, here are some of our favorites that we think you should watch.

1: MichellePhan

Michelle is a self-taught painter and artist; who better to get beauty advice from? She says it best herself, “When I see a face, it’s a canvas and I want to paint a masterpiece on it. Michelle’s videos are really easy to follow, in-depth and overall great.

2: Bubzbeauty

If you’re looking for great tutorials that are quick and in-depth, don’t miss the Bubzbeauty YouTube Channel. Bubbi (or Lindi) does great 5-minute tutorials and explains why techniques work, a refreshing break from videos that just tell you what to do. Also, if you need a comedy break, take a look at her comedy channel.

3: MakeupByLeinaBaaaby

Leina started her YouTube channel in 2009, so she’s been around for a while. Her celebrity and music video inspired looks are awesome and her energy is contagious!

4: Makeup Geek TV

Marlena began sharing her beauty tips in 2008. She shares great how-to tutorials and inspired looks.

5: Foxylocksextensions

So you’re looking for tutorials to get the right hairstyle, and where do you go (aside from Beauty High of course!)? If you’re not sure how to get the style you want, Imogen from Foxy Locks Extensions is here to help.

6: Julieg713

Julie is one of those beauty girls thats been around since the start. With her videos it’s no surprise she’s built a huge following. She knows her makeup and gives awesome nail tutorials— these videos are definitely worth watching.

7: MakeupByTiffanyD

It’s always great to watch a makeup tutorial in which the masters are enjoying themselves, and few have as much fun as Tiffany. Her videos are exciting and energetic. She goes beyond just makeup tutorials; she posts product reviews, haul videos and even everyday advice.

8: AllThatGlitters21

Elle calls her channel nothing other than a frivolous place to share beauty secrets and great products, but that’s definitely not true. She posts some awesome tutorials and finds inspiration from her everyday life.

9: JuicyStar07

Blair’s channel is all about having a good time, playing around with makeup and (as she says) experimenting with color. She has over 200 videos and a growing following.

10: JLovesMac1

Want beauty tips with a little sass? Then you’re looking for Jarmaine’s channel. Our favorite line from a video, “I’m going to be curling my hair, because I only do this when Mr. Hot Stuff with a dimple on his cheek is substituting in class today.” Aside from the humor, Jarmaine gives great advice and tips, so take a look.

If we missed someone, let us know (leave a comment) and we’ll make sure to write a follow up – we want to know who you love!

