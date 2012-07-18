10 of the Best Beauty Books You Need to Read Now

We all have had those moments when we get stuck in a makeup and beauty rut. Sometimes it’s hard to think of new ideas or techniques to better our beauty routine and we need a little help. That’s where books come in. They can provide you with a wealth of knowledge and include helpful step-by-step guides so you are never left behind.
Whether you are a beauty beginner, or are a seasoned artist, there is a book out there for everyone, you just have to pick one up and start learning! We have taken the guess work out of which books you just have to read this summer. We have gathered 10 of our favorite beauty books to share with you in the slideshow above. Leave us a comment below and tell us which ones you will be investing some time in this summer!
Bobbi Brown is amazing at her job, and we adore her whole entire makeup line. So take a couple of hints from this master of beauty by reading her book. (Bobbi Brown Makeup Manual, $32, neimannmarcus.com)
Learn everything you have ever wanted to know and more from your favorite celebs! (The Black Book of Hollywood Beauty Secret, $6, amazon.com)
You don't have to be 17 to enjoy this big book of knowledge. It is so chock full of advice we feel like a kid in a candy store! ( Seventeen 500 Beauty Tips, $8.48, walmart.com)
Become a makeup expert by reading up on some of the best makeup techniques out there! (The Makeup Artist Handbook Second Edition, $35.66, amazon.com)
This reality TV princess has turned into more than her "Laguna Beach" past. Read up on some of her best advice in her beauty book. (Lauren Conrad Beauty, $12.50, walmart.com)
We all know Cosmo as a place to get flirty tips on how to snag the perfect date, but now you can learn some amazing beauty tips to wow the world (not that you don't already!) (Cosmo's Sexiest Beauty Secrets, $12.79, barnesandnoble.com)
This beautifully crafted book could almost be artwork. 60 instructional watercolor sketches give you a step-by-step guide on many different looks. (Making Faces, $12.78, amazon.com)
This beauty bible has everything from step-by-step guides to inspiring before and after photos. (Makeup Makeovers Beauty Bible: Expert Secrets for Stunning Transformations, $13.59, amazon.com)
Nigel Barker is well known on the show "America's Next Top Model", and his book will teach you how to be beautiful inside and out. (Nigel Barker's Beauty Equation, $19.95, abramsbooks.com)
Learn beauty techniques by interviews from the experts themselves, and everything else you need to know about looking your best all in one book. (Best in Beauty, An Ultimate Guide to Makeup and Skincare Techniques, Tools, and Products, $18.74, amazon.com)