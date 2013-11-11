10 of Beauty Bloggers’ Biggest Beauty Annoyances

For the most part, beauty is fun. We love getting our hair done, going to relaxing spa treatments, and playing with new products. However, there’s some super annoying parts of the project of pretty – and we asked our favorite beauty editors to share just what they hate the most!
As for us, our biggest annoyance is the fact that we spend a lifetime at the nail salon, waiting for our manicure to dry – only to chip it 5 minutes later. It’s the nail version of post-blowout walking into a rainstorm (which also makes us want to go into a serious rage).
Click…Click…Crazy
Pluck Evermore
“I’m constantly annoyed by the random stray eyebrow hairs that pop up literally the day AFTER I get them groomed. It’s like they’re doing it on purpose as preemptive revenge for my future plucking!”- Bryce Gruber, The Luxury Spot.
Sticky Situations
“I hate when I’m wearing lip gloss on a windy day and my hair gets stuck to it.” – Anne Fritz, The Jet Set Girls.
Blowout Be Gone
“I have an unfailing gift for leaving long-awaited blowouts and stepping outside into gentle yet determined mists, rainstorms or hurricanes.” – Dina Fierro, Eye4Style.com
Melt Happens
“Accidentally leaving my makeup bag in the car on a hot day and everything melting into a puddle of goo!” – Lianne Farbes, Beauty Expert & The Makeup Girl.
Messy Mascara
“I hate it when you fall in love with a mascara only to discover halfway through the day that it’s one of those annoying ones that leaves you with a major case of raccoon eye. So annoying!” – Chrissy Callahan, freelance beauty and fashion editor.
Wax On, Wax Off
“I hate when waxers leave glops of bikini wax behind. You think everything is okay, and suddenly your underwear is stuck to you and it HURTS. Not only is it bad form to not clean up your work, but it’s painful to have to go on a post-wax treasure hunt later to find and carefully remove the leftovers. NOT okay.” – Kristin Booker, FashionStyleBeauty.com
Tweeze Inferno
“I’m super Type-A and cannot stand having a brow hair out of place. I get them professionally plucked every 4-5 weeks and clean them up on my own in between. Having them sporadically grow in before I’m due for a shaping drives me crazy. I carry a tweezer in my purse, because even one stray hair will occupy my mind until I remove it!” – Jeannine Morris, BeautySweetSpot.com
Image via Cultura/Getty