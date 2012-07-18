10 Summer Polish Colors That Can Take You Into Fall

With this summer heat wave we have all been having, we here at Beauty High can’t wait until cooler weather starts rolling in. Don’t get us wrong, we don’t want summer to end, but with only a couple more weeks left we can’t help help but look forward to a new season. New seasons bring new beauty trends and that means an excuse to try them all out!
But that doesn’t mean that you have to spend a fortune on new products! Use what you already have to create new looks! Mix and match dark and light colors to create a new palate without spending a penny. And if you think you need to spice it up a bit, do some fun nail art! Many summer polishes can transition into the fall flawlessly and we are here to show you how.
Click through the slideshow above to take a peek at some of the hottest nail polish colors that you need to try out.
PINK:
NARS is known for their provocatively named products, as well as their quality. Take this color with you all through summer and fall. (NARS Nail Polish: Orgasm, $18, narscosmetics.com)
This fun color is so vibrant it can be an accessory all in itself! One coat and you are good to go! (SpaRitual Nail Lacquer: Last Tango, $10, sephora.com)
BROWN:
This is an amazing coffee color that works well on many skin tones and won't go unnoticed by your coworkers or classmates. ( Sephora Nail Lacquer: Milk Chocolate Crunch, $4, sephora.com)
Shades of brown are always in for the late summer and all of fall, and you can take it to the next level with this copper shimmer polish! (nails inc. Nail Polish: Old Park Lane, $5, sephora.com)
RED:
This deep red wine color is perfect for those lingering nights of summer and into the crisp days of fall. ( Julep Nail Vernis: Demi, $14, sephora.com)
Dior always delivers the best of the best, and they don't stop with this deliciously red nail polish. ( Dior Nail Polish: Red Royalty, $23, neimanmarcus.com)
PURPLE:
Think this brand only does caviar nails? Think again! They also have a wide range of beautiful nail colors for you to choose from like this yummy plum. (Ciate Paint Pots: Cabaret, $15, ciate.co.uk)
We adore how elegant and sophisticated this lilac colored polish is. ( Lancome VERNIS IN LOVE Brilliance Gloss Polish: Violet Coquette, $15, sephora.com)
SPARKLE:
We adore the whole cat trend going on right now, and we can't help but love this sparkly Hello Kitty polish! (Hello Kitty Liquid Nail Art: Gold Sparkle, $5, sephora.com)
This fine glitter polish works in many different ways. Use it as a sparkly topcoat, or go all out and apply a couple of coats to each nail. Either way, have fun! (Julep Nail Vernis: Yumi, $14, sephora.com)