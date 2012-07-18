10 Summer Polish Colors That Can Take You Into Fall

With this summer heat wave we have all been having, we here at Beauty High can’t wait until cooler weather starts rolling in. Don’t get us wrong, we don’t want summer to end, but with only a couple more weeks left we can’t help help but look forward to a new season. New seasons bring new beauty trends and that means an excuse to try them all out!

But that doesn’t mean that you have to spend a fortune on new products! Use what you already have to create new looks! Mix and match dark and light colors to create a new palate without spending a penny. And if you think you need to spice it up a bit, do some fun nail art! Many summer polishes can transition into the fall flawlessly and we are here to show you how.

Click through the slideshow above to take a peek at some of the hottest nail polish colors that you need to try out. Make sure to drop us a comment below, and tweet your nails to @beautyhigh with the hashtag #nailcall to possibly be featured in our next Tuesday #Nailcall article!