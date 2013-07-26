10 Beach Bag Essentials for Your Weekend

Summer isn’t over yet! This obviously means more time at the beach, pool, lake, or wherever you choose to spend your weekends lounging around. We know summer adventures are enjoyable, but how fun can they really be without the beauty essentials to keep you looking your best all day long?
Whether you’re lounging at the beach or relaxing on a towel in the park, we’ve come up with a list of beach bag benefits that you’re going to want to have on hand no matter where you are. Plus, many of these products will help you primp to go from the pool to a night out in no time at all.
More From Beauty High:
Watch: How to Get Ice Cream Cone Nails For Summer
How to Get a Sunkissed Glow With Bronzer
How to Curl Your Hair With a Curling Wand
Make sure you have everything you need to look gorgeous on the beach this weekend!
After being in and out of the chlorine and salt water, your hair needs a drink. Nourish it with a leave-in conditioner treatment to ensure that it dries soft and moisturized.
Aveeno Nourish and Condition Leave-In Treatment, $6.99, Drugstore.com.
Photo:
Aveeno
Chances are, you're going to want to pull your hair out of your face. With that being said, who knows when you're going to want to let it down again? These ties prevent a crease and are super beach appropriate.
Anthropologie Multitude Hair Ties, $12, Anthropologie.com.
Photo:
Anthropologie
It's nice to not have to worry about applying makeup while out and about, plus, a waterproof mascara is perfect for travel and days out in the sun.
CoverGirl LashBlast Waterproof Mascara, $6.63, Drugstore.com.
Remaining hydrated is key. Not only is it refreshing, but supplying your body with water is refreshing and great for your skin (especially when you're in the sun all day long).
Aladdin Revive & Refresh Water Bottle, $9.99, Shopaladdin.com.
Photo:
Aladdin
While your face is taken care of by way of a mist, having one for your body is a must. After sitting all day at the pool, reach into your bag and pull out your favorite body spray, nothing feels better.
Pink Sun Kissed Body Mist, $18, Victoriassecret.com.
Photo:
Victoria's Secret, Pink
Perfect for moisture and reapplication throughout the day, a lip balm that's also a treatment is perfect to have in your bag and if it's tinted, that's even better. Go from plain lips to a haute hue while you're at the beach and save yourself from sunburned lips all at once.
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15, $22.50, Sephora.com.
Photo:
Fresh
Protecting your skin is a necessity, that's why having some type of sunscreen at all times is worth it. Try to be as diligent as possible with the reapplication, so you don't end up with a burn later.
Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Lotion Sunscreen, $6.79, Drugstore.com.
Photo:
Hawaiian Tropic
A setting spray is essential on hot summer days. Not only is this perfect to help keep your makeup stay in place, but it will control the oil that may surface throughout the day. The normal size is great, but keep a travel size in your bag for on the go convenience.
Urban Decay De-Slick, $6, Urbandecay.com.
Photo:
Urban Decay
Rather than messing with a powder blush that will just cake up and clog your pores, why not give cream blush a try? Not only is it as gorgeous, but the staying power is much better and it will provide your cheeks with that pop of color any time of the day. Who knows where the day will take you, so throw this one in your bag and you can go from beach to dinner table with your makeup in no time.
NYX Rouge Cream Blush, $6, NYXcosmetics.com.
Photo:
NYX
Taking a quick dip in the water isn't always an option, and even if it is, getting cooled off with a spritz of mineral water is a good way to go. We can only imagine how refreshing it will feel and it's so portable, perfect for your beach bag.
Evian Mineral Water Spray, $12, Sephora.com.
Photo:
Evian