10 Bang Styles and Expert Tips to Get Them At Home

Once you get bangs, it may seem like there’s only one way to style them from then on out. They can make versatile hairstyles seem pretty much impossible. We’re here to prove that logic wrong. Whether it’s a blunt bang, side-swept style or fringe you’re rocking, there are plenty of ways to change it up. It just takes a little inspiration and expert tips to get you the styled bangs you’ve been craving.

These ten celebrities we’ve rounded up above sport all kinds of different bangs in so many different styles. And, with the help of celebrity hairstylists Derek Williams and Clariss Rubenstein, you can change up your bang style too. They gave us great at-home tips and tricks you just have to try this weekend. You’ll never want to grow out those bangs after these inspirations and tips!

More From Beauty High:

Selena Gomez Looks Much Better with Bangs

Ask an Expert: What’s the Best Way to Style Bangs?

Serious Bangs Inspiration For Your Next Haircut