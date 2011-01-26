10 Bad Beauty Habits To Break

We all have them those beauty habits we just can’t seem to break, no matter how bad we know they are. Taylor Momsen we’re talking to you! Are you guilty of any of the beauty no nos in the slideshow above? If so, take this new year as the perfect opportunity to kick that habit.
1. Stress Less!
Yes, being overly stressed qualifies as a bad beauty habit -- maybe some of these habits are even the source of your stress. According to Dr. Amy Wechsler, chronic stress can cause hair loss, wrinkles, adult acne, puffy eyes and other unpleasant external side effects (in addition to the emotional and psychological toll that stress already causes).
3. Overplucking Your Eyebrows Audrina Patridge is actually committing two beauty sins here tanning and over-plucking but we'll save the sin that is tanning for a little later. Just like certain hairstyles flatter certain face shapes, so, too, do certain eyebrow shapes and thicknesses (but never too thin; that just leads to you looking surprised all the time) work best with certain face shapes. Plus, full eyebrows like Jennifer Connelly's are totally in again.
4. Heat Styling Your Hair Every Day
If you absolutely can't give you hair a rest and go au natural at least one or two days a week, make sure you use a deep conditioning treatment at least once a week to give your moisture-starved follicles some of their essential nutrients back. And before you even go near your hair with a heated tool, be sure to use a thermal protecting spray that will protect the inner core of your hair and stop the heat from doing any permanent damage.
5. Tanning
We agree that glowing skin is quite enchanting; however, there is absolutely no excuse for continuing to expose yourself to harmful UV rays that can cause melanoma. There have been wonderful advances in the field of self tanning in the past few years, and your friends and family members will be glad to hear you gave up this bad beauty habit.
6. Dirty Makeup Brushes
You clean your hairbrush and change your toothbrush, right? So why do you let your makeup brushes, which you use almost daily and put near your eyes, fall by the wayside? Try to clean your brushes once a week. Use a mild shampoo and let them air dry. If it's good enough for your hair, it's good enough for your brushes!
7. Popping Pimples
We know, it's so tempting to attack the whitehead that's threatening to take over your face, but doing so may cause scarring, and the oil from your fingers can lead to - gasp - more acne. Banish acne before it even starts this year with these expert skincare tips from board certified dermatologist Dr. Hilary Reich.
9. Biting Your Nails
No matter why you bite your nails, if you want to make this year the one you finally stop, try giving yourself incentives like the promise of your favorite limited edition Chanel nail polish - but only if you make it through the work week without biting. There are also polishes that promise to help nail biters - they usually have a harsh-tasting ingredient that make nail biters stop gnawing. We, of course, prefer the nail polish incentive approach, but then again we are beauty editors.
10. Bust Out Of A Makeup Rut
She's only 17, but Taylor Momsen has clearly fallen into a makeup rut. Even if you don't do your makeup like raccoon-eyes Momsen, chances are you've fallen into a bit of a rut when it comes to your everyday makeup. This year, resolve to change up at least one product in your daily beauty routine. If you use brown eyeliner, try navy; you'll find that it can make your eye color pop. Sure, it seems like a minor change, but in the doldrums of winter, going makeup shopping makes everyone happy!