10 Bad Beauty Habits To Break

4. Heat Styling Your Hair Every Day

If you absolutely can't give you hair a rest and go au natural at least one or two days a week, make sure you use a deep conditioning treatment at least once a week to give your moisture-starved follicles some of their essential nutrients back. And before you even go near your hair with a heated tool, be sure to use a thermal protecting spray that will protect the inner core of your hair and stop the heat from doing any permanent damage.