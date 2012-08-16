The 10 Most Addicting Beauty Routines: How to Break the Habit

If there is one area in life we all splurge every now and then, it’s in our beauty regime. Nothing makes a girl feel better than a new haircut or a fresh manicure. And while these are just some of life’s simple pleasures (nothing to feel guilty about), some of our habits can cause a strain on the bank account.

You’d be surprised at what beauty routines you could live without (and which ones you should live without). From fake tips to fake tans to fake hair and everything artificial in between, here is our list of the top 10 most addicting beauty habits. Click through the slideshow above to read our advice on how to kick an old habit and save a few bucks at the same time.

Please Note: Not all of these habits are bad and some of them are definitely necessary every now and then (um, hello, who could live without a pedicure!?) We are only suggesting to trim back on weekly, or even monthly, trips to your salon so you can save up for something you really want… (a new purse, anyone?)