10 Under $10: Travel-Sized Beauty Essentials For Spring Vacation

Packing up for spring vacation? Once you’ve picked out the perfect bikini and sundress, the beauty essentials you bring along are crucial to your trip. A travel size toothpaste and shampoo are staples, but there are way more essentials that you’ve probably skipped over while making your must-pack list. Avoid being caught without essentials like hand sanitizer and sunscreen by making your way through our must-have list for spring vacation packing. Plus, the best part is that everything on our list is under $10, so you can spend your money on a plane ticket instead of carry on items.
Take a look through the products we’d never leave home without (especially when heading for some fun in the sun) so you’ll be totally prepared for whatever comes your way on vacation. Make sure to prep your skin and give yourself a manicure a day or so before you take off, then enjoy some worry free vacationing once you reach your destination.
Where are you heading for spring vacation? Let us know in the comments below!
Streamline your packing with these travel essentials.
After hours in the sun, your hair will need some TLC. This soy leave in conditioner detangles hair after the ocean, prevents static from making things a mess and gives you lightweight moisture.
(Healthy Sexy Hair Soy Tri-Wheat Leave In Conditioner, $6, Ulta.com)
For quick hydration on any type of skin, this tiny Nivea Creme tin that fits in your palm has just enough lotion to last you through spring vacation.
(Nivea Creme Travel Sized Tin, $.99, Drugstore.com)
Bringing your liquid facial cleanser means running the risk of it exploding in your luggage, but these cleansing facial wipes will keep your face (and your bag) fresh and clean.
(Simple Cleansing Facial Wipes, $4.99, Target.com)
For a quick turnaround from the beach to dinner or to make your hair last three days instead of two, dry shampoo is a must-pack.
(Suave Dry Shampoo, $2.89, Amazon.com)
Whether you're flying or driving, wherever you go for spring vacation means you'll be sharing space with others. Keep dirt and germs off of your hands with these Purell wipes, ideal for lightweight, worry-free packing.
(Purell Sanitizing Hand Wipes, $5.72 for Box of 100 Wipes, Amazon.com)
A travel size mascara is ideal for your vacation beauty bag, plus it'll fit in your evening clutch for night time touch ups.
(Urban Decay Mascara, $8.75, Amazon.com)
A beach bag essential, this sunscreen stick for sensitive skin from Hawaiian Tropic can be used on your face and body, without the greasy feeling of some sun lotions.
(Hawaiian Tropic Sensitive Skin Sunscreen Stick, $4.79, Drugstore.com)
While you're most likely not going to give yourself a manicure while on vacation, applying a top coat to your nails every few days will keep things looking shiny and fresh. This top coat dries instantly for a quick fix, meaning you'll have more time to focus on relaxing instead of a manicure.
(Sally Hansen Dries Instantly Top Coat, $4.75, Soap.com)
After a day of sun, keep your skin oil free for the night time with oil blotting sheets. These soothing sheets from e.l.f. instantly absorb oil and mattify skin, freshening up your look throughout vacation.
(E.l.f. Oil Blotting Sheets, $3, Target.com)
A week in a bathing suit means you'll have some hair removal maintenance to keep up with, so make the most of your shave with this vitamin E shave cream in a travel sized package.
(Malin + Goetz Vitamin E Shave Cream, $8, Beauty.com)